Bangkok taxi driver confesses to raping intoxicated passenger

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 5, 2026, 11:05 AM
50 2 minutes read
Bangkok taxi driver confesses to raping intoxicated passenger | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai taxi driver confessed to raping a female passenger, who was intoxicated and unable to defend herself, at a love hotel in Bangkok on Tuesday, February 3, saying “I don’t know what an evil spirit possessed me that night”.

The victim, a university student studying in Bangkok, filed a formal complaint with police after waking up naked inside a love hotel. According to her statement, she had gone out drinking at an entertainment venue in the Ratchayothin area before taking a taxi at around 3am to meet a friend in the Ekkamai area.

She told officers that she lost consciousness during the journey and later regained awareness at around 7am inside the hotel room. Believing she was sexually assaulted, she immediately sought medical attention at a hospital to obtain a medical certificate before reporting the case to police.

Investigators later identified the suspect as a 51 year old taxi driver named Sangwan. He was arrested in the Ratchadaphisek sub-district of Din Daeng district.

Footage of the police reenactment, later aired by Channel 7, showed the suspect admitting that he had transported the woman to her destination but claimed she did not exit the vehicle upon arrival. He said he asked her where she wanted to go next, but she did not respond verbally and only shook her head.

Bangkok taxi driver arrested for rape
Photo via Amarin TV

The driver admitted that he then took the unconscious woman to a hotel. When questioned directly about whether he had raped the victim, he refused to give a clear answer and stated, “I don’t know what an evil spirit possessed me that night.”

Police charged the suspect under Section 276 of the Criminal Law: committing rape by using violence or taking advantage of another person’s inability to resist. The offence carries a penalty of between four and 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from 80,000 to 400,000 baht.

Related Articles
Thai taxi driver rapes passenger at love hotel
Photo via Amarin TV

The arrest follows another serious rape case reported in Chon Buri province on February 1. In that incident, a Thai motorist sought police assistance after encountering a naked woman who had fled from an abandoned house to seek help.

The woman later told police she was assaulted after a suspect forced her off her motorcycle and dragged her into an abandoned building. The rapist remains at large, and police have yet to release further details regarding the investigation.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok taxi driver confesses to raping intoxicated passenger | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver confesses to raping intoxicated passenger

9 seconds ago
Indian man&#8217;s langur smuggling attempt busted at Suvarnabhumi | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian man’s langur smuggling attempt busted at Suvarnabhumi

16 minutes ago
15 year old boy arrested over 2.4 million baht gold theft in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

15 year old boy arrested over 2.4 million baht gold theft in Hat Yai

42 minutes ago
Wild elephant’s cause of death revealed, public demands justice | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant’s cause of death revealed, public demands justice

59 minutes ago
Israeli and El Salvadoran men rescued from Koh Pha Ngan forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli and El Salvadoran men rescued from Koh Pha Ngan forest

1 hour ago
Thai man caught smuggling exotic animals from Philippines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught smuggling exotic animals from Philippines

2 hours ago
Thai businesswoman and influencer questions Disneyland Thailand plan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businesswoman and influencer questions Disneyland Thailand plan

17 hours ago
Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists

18 hours ago
Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant

18 hours ago
Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht

19 hours ago
German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi

19 hours ago
School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan

20 hours ago
3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors

20 hours ago
Japanese man clashes with vendor over birdcage in Udon Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Japanese man clashes with vendor over birdcage in Udon Thani

21 hours ago
Election Commission to summon Fastwork CEO over vote-buying claim | Thaiger Thailand News

Election Commission to summon Fastwork CEO over vote-buying claim

21 hours ago
Thai student hospitalised after 800 squat punishment at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student hospitalised after 800 squat punishment at school

21 hours ago
Gunmen unleash over 20 shotgun rounds on Phatthalung home | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunmen unleash over 20 shotgun rounds on Phatthalung home

22 hours ago
Thai suspect arrested after neck slashing and motorcycle theft in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai suspect arrested after neck slashing and motorcycle theft in Chon Buri

22 hours ago
Russian runner protests Phuket race organiser, throws medal away | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian runner protests Phuket race organiser, throws medal away

24 hours ago
Anutin honours fallen troops, promises jobs and care for veterans | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin honours fallen troops, promises jobs and care for veterans

24 hours ago
Wild elephant dies during relocation operation in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant dies during relocation operation in Khon Kaen

1 day ago
Chinese man arrested in Bangkok for 32 year old murder in Hong Kong | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested in Bangkok for 32 year old murder in Hong Kong

1 day ago
New Alternative Party flagged for possible policy violations | Thaiger Thailand News

New Alternative Party flagged for possible policy violations

1 day ago
Thai man disappears, car found outside abandoned house in Chon Buri | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man disappears, car found outside abandoned house in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Chiang Mai temple thief performs wai then steals silver tray | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai temple thief performs wai then steals silver tray

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 5, 2026, 11:05 AM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.