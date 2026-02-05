Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey

Marine researchers in Trang province teamed up with wildlife defenders yesterday, February 4, to survey dugong populations near Libong Island, using drone technology and direct observation to assess the condition of these rare sea mammals.

The survey was led by staff from the Marine National Park Research Centre 3 (Trang) in collaboration with the Dugong Conservation Group, and it was documented by the television programme The Defender from PPTV 36.

The team aimed to monitor the dugong population while promoting the importance of preserving endangered marine species.

Using drones along with traditional visual monitoring methods, the team spotted 16 dugongs in the area. The animals were observed displaying natural behaviours such as feeding, rolling, and gathering in small groups.

These activities suggest that Libong Island remains a healthy and suitable habitat for dugongs.

A health assessment using the Body Condition Score (BCS) system showed most of the dugongs scored between 3 and 4 out of 5, indicating moderate to good physical condition. Their breathing rate averaged 3 to 4 breaths every five minutes, which is considered normal.

Officials said the use of modern, non-invasive technology has significantly improved the ability to monitor the dugongs without disturbing their natural environment.

DNP News reported that the effort reflects the ongoing commitment of local conservationists to protect one of Thailand’s most vulnerable marine animals.

The project also aligns with the mission of the Coral and Marine Life Conservation Foundation under the royal patronage of Princess Sirivannavari, who has long advocated for the preservation of marine ecosystems.

Dugongs, or sea cows, are gentle, large marine mammals protected by Thai law. In some regions, it may be referred to as Phayoon or Phayur, depending on the spelling conventions used in various Thai dialects.

As they face threats from habitat loss and human activity, their survival depends on continued cooperation between conservation groups, authorities, and the public.

In similar news, conservationists in Thailand are working to restore seagrass beds in the Andaman Sea after recent drone surveys revealed a drastic decline in dugong numbers, from 248 in 2023 to just 114 in 2025.