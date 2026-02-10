Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 10, 2026, 5:30 PM
50 1 minute read
Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A man stunned officers at Bang Lamung Police Station in Chon Buri today, February 10, when he walked in holding methamphetamine and crystal meth, requesting to be arrested because he was unhappy living outside of prison.

The incident occurred around midday while investigators were working inside the station. Officers reported that the man calmly approached the inquiry desk, handed over six methamphetamine pills and 0.01 grammes of crystal meth, and said,

“Please arrest me. If you don’t, I’ll go smash the district office window.”

Startled by the unusual request, police immediately detained the man and later identified him as 25 year old Watcharakulnachat, who had recently been released from Pattaya Special Prison (Nong Pla Lai) on February 5.

He appeared calm and fully cooperative during the arrest, insisting he wished to be jailed again.

Speaking to police, Watcharakulnachat explained that he identifies as LGBTQ+ and had nowhere to go after release. After five days of wandering with no direction, he said he missed his fellow inmates and decided to intentionally commit an offence to be sent back to prison.

Watcharakulnachat claimed to have purchased the drugs in the Jomtien area for nearly 2,000 baht specifically for the purpose of turning himself in.

Related Articles
METH
Photo via Khaosod

He also told officers that if police refused to arrest him, he had planned to vandalise government property at the Bang Lamung District Office to ensure detention.

When pressed further, he stated he had struggled to adjust to life outside prison, citing depression and suicidal thoughts. Watcharakulnachat claimed he once worked in airline ground services but spiralled after his boyfriend became involved in a call centre scam and was arrested, leaving him mentally unstable.

Officers have charged Watcharakulnachat with possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to distribute. He has been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings, reported Khaosod.

In similar news, a police officer has surrendered after assaulting his ex-girlfriend, attacking a police officer who intervened, and fleeing with the officer’s firearm. According to reports, the 37 year old, affiliated with the Immigration Police, kicked down the door of a house in Chon Buri province and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Latest Thailand News
Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

4 seconds ago
Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets

43 minutes ago
Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home

54 minutes ago
Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium

2 hours ago
Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers

2 hours ago
Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count

3 hours ago
Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date

3 hours ago
Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations | Thaiger Thailand News

Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations

3 hours ago
Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns

4 hours ago
Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham

4 hours ago
2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket

5 hours ago
Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft

6 hours ago
Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation

6 hours ago
Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount | Thaiger Politics News

Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount

7 hours ago
Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected | Thaiger Thailand News

Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected

7 hours ago
Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm | Thaiger Thailand News

Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm

7 hours ago
Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok

8 hours ago
Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini

8 hours ago
Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

1 day ago
Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse

1 day ago
Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner | Thaiger Thailand News

Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner

1 day ago
Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach

1 day ago
Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

1 day ago
Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel

1 day ago
Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its &#8216;unsafe to consume&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

1 day ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 10, 2026, 5:30 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.