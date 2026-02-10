Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

A man stunned officers at Bang Lamung Police Station in Chon Buri today, February 10, when he walked in holding methamphetamine and crystal meth, requesting to be arrested because he was unhappy living outside of prison.

The incident occurred around midday while investigators were working inside the station. Officers reported that the man calmly approached the inquiry desk, handed over six methamphetamine pills and 0.01 grammes of crystal meth, and said,

“Please arrest me. If you don’t, I’ll go smash the district office window.”

Startled by the unusual request, police immediately detained the man and later identified him as 25 year old Watcharakulnachat, who had recently been released from Pattaya Special Prison (Nong Pla Lai) on February 5.

He appeared calm and fully cooperative during the arrest, insisting he wished to be jailed again.

Speaking to police, Watcharakulnachat explained that he identifies as LGBTQ+ and had nowhere to go after release. After five days of wandering with no direction, he said he missed his fellow inmates and decided to intentionally commit an offence to be sent back to prison.

Watcharakulnachat claimed to have purchased the drugs in the Jomtien area for nearly 2,000 baht specifically for the purpose of turning himself in.

He also told officers that if police refused to arrest him, he had planned to vandalise government property at the Bang Lamung District Office to ensure detention.

When pressed further, he stated he had struggled to adjust to life outside prison, citing depression and suicidal thoughts. Watcharakulnachat claimed he once worked in airline ground services but spiralled after his boyfriend became involved in a call centre scam and was arrested, leaving him mentally unstable.

Officers have charged Watcharakulnachat with possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to distribute. He has been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings, reported Khaosod.

