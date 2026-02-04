Thai man disappears, car found outside abandoned house in Chon Buri

A Thai man with a history of depression disappeared from his home in Bangkok late last month, with his car later found outside an abandoned house in Chon Buri province.

The missing man’s older sister turned to an online community for help on Monday, February 2, sharing a photo and details of her brother, 37 year old Keerati “Golf” Nattirakiat, who has not been seen or heard from since January 28.

In her post, the sister urged anyone who might have information about Golf’s whereabouts to contact her directly at 083-654-6551, saying the family was deeply worried for his safety.

According to the sister, a security guard at Klang Mueang Village in the Krung Thep Kreeta area of Bangkok told her that Golf was last seen leaving his home in the afternoon of January 28. After that, all contact with him was lost.

Two days later, on Friday, January 30, Golf’s car was discovered parked outside an abandoned house within Chonlathorn Village in the Nong Tamlung sub-district of Chon Buri province. A village security guard said the vehicle had been parked there for around two days, but there was no sign of Golf in the area.

The sister confirmed that she already filed a missing person report with police. Friends of Golf also joined efforts to search for him, sharing his information on social media and helping follow up on possible leads.

According to a report by TNews, Golf has a history of depression and had previously received medical treatment until his condition stabilised.

In recent weeks, he had posted several messages on his Facebook account discussing personal debt. In his most recent post, he wrote about setting a goal to repay his debts by the age of 40 so that he could travel and relax.

Friends responded to his posts with words of encouragement, and Golf was seen replying with light-hearted and humorous comments, giving no immediate indication of distress before his disappearance.

Another missing person case surfaced at the end of last month, involving a Thai man searching for his mother, who went missing after travelling to Laos with her Thai-born American ex-husband.

The woman reportedly told her family she was travelling with her ex-husband’s American wife, only for relatives to later discover she had gone with her former partner instead. The man denied any involvement despite past threats made during an argument. No further updates have been released in that case.