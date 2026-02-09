Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner

A married Thai woman accused an online date she met through a game of controlling her daily life via CCTV cameras, forbidding her from being intimate with her husband, and repeatedly threatening to kill her and her family members.

The woman shared her ordeal with Hone Krasae on Channel 3, saying she decided to speak out publicly after living in fear for more than a year. She explained that she ultimately confessed everything to her husband and sought media attention out of concern for her family’s safety.

According to her account, she was under significant stress from personal and family matters and began playing an online game as a way to relax. Through the game, she met a male player, and the two gradually began chatting more frequently.

Their conversations moved beyond gameplay to personal issues, eventually developing into what she described as an online romantic relationship.

The woman admitted that the relationship included intimate phone conversations, but stressed that they never met in person or engaged in any physical sexual activity.

She said the situation took a disturbing turn when the man allegedly demanded that she stop having sex with her husband and refrain from showing him affection. To ensure compliance, he reportedly asked for access to all CCTV cameras inside her home. She said she agreed, not realising the extent of control that would follow.

The woman claimed the man closely monitored her movements, becoming angry or emotionally unstable whenever he saw her near her husband. She alleged she was not allowed to spend more than 15 minutes in the bathroom and felt constantly watched.

The situation escalated further when she tried to end the relationship. After an argument, she broke off contact on January 5 this year. She said the man then began posting death threats on social media, initially targeting her and later extending the threats to her husband, parents, and child.

The woman said her fear intensified when the man allegedly travelled from Bangkok to her home in Chiang Mai. She agreed to meet him out of fear for her family’s safety. The meeting reportedly ended with the man punching her car window and repeating threats to murder her and her relatives.

She later shared footage of the confrontation online, causing the case to gain widespread public attention.

The woman said her husband forgave her for the online affair and that they are now united in focusing on the safety of their family. She confirmed that she and her husband intend to pursue legal action, while the accused man reportedly denied the allegations.