Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic

A foreign man surprised onlookers on the road as he relaxed on the roof of a moving SUV, casually using his mobile phone while the vehicle crawled through heavy traffic on a busy road in Patong, Phuket.

The incident, caught on video and shared by the PhuketTimes Facebook page today, February 5, shows the man lying face down on the roof of a dark-coloured SUV as it made its way slowly along Thawewong Road in Kathu district.

The clip, about 24 seconds long, captured the SUV navigating congested traffic amid crowds of tourists in the area.

Despite the obvious risk, the man appeared unfazed, comfortably using his phone while cars and pedestrians passed nearby. Several people could be seen inside the SUV at the time, possibly his travel companions.

Shortly after, the man climbed back inside the vehicle without trouble, reported Amarin TV.

The video was shared with the caption: “Foreigner lying on car roof. Phuket sends one in for the contest #FreeVisa #PhuketTourist.”

Online reactions have been mostly negative, with many netizens condemning the man’s behaviour as dangerous and irresponsible, arguing it sets a poor example and could damage the image of Phuket as a tourist destination.

Others expressed frustration with what they viewed as reckless conduct from some foreign visitors taking advantage of Thailand’s free visa policy.

Comments ranged from light-hearted jabs to outright anger, with one user writing, “If he falls off, no one will feel sorry, just serves him right,” while another sarcastically remarked, “Even I want to do that. What’s wrong with letting my mind float away and slowing time down?”

