Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 5, 2026, 1:56 PM
366 1 minute read
Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Phuket Times

A foreign man surprised onlookers on the road as he relaxed on the roof of a moving SUV, casually using his mobile phone while the vehicle crawled through heavy traffic on a busy road in Patong, Phuket.

The incident, caught on video and shared by the PhuketTimes Facebook page today, February 5, shows the man lying face down on the roof of a dark-coloured SUV as it made its way slowly along Thawewong Road in Kathu district.

The clip, about 24 seconds long, captured the SUV navigating congested traffic amid crowds of tourists in the area.

Despite the obvious risk, the man appeared unfazed, comfortably using his phone while cars and pedestrians passed nearby. Several people could be seen inside the SUV at the time, possibly his travel companions.

Shortly after, the man climbed back inside the vehicle without trouble, reported Amarin TV.

The video was shared with the caption: “Foreigner lying on car roof. Phuket sends one in for the contest #FreeVisa #PhuketTourist.”

Related Articles

Online reactions have been mostly negative, with many netizens condemning the man’s behaviour as dangerous and irresponsible, arguing it sets a poor example and could damage the image of Phuket as a tourist destination.

Others expressed frustration with what they viewed as reckless conduct from some foreign visitors taking advantage of Thailand’s free visa policy.

Comments ranged from light-hearted jabs to outright anger, with one user writing, “If he falls off, no one will feel sorry, just serves him right,” while another sarcastically remarked, “Even I want to do that. What’s wrong with letting my mind float away and slowing time down?”

In similar news, Thai netizens called for further investigation after a viral video showed a Thai man clinging to the bonnet of a moving electric SUV on a road in Pattaya, allegedly in an attempt to stop a thief from stealing his vehicle.

Latest Thailand News
Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak

21 minutes ago
Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation

25 minutes ago
Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment

60 minutes ago
Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents

2 hours ago
Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey

2 hours ago
Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker&#8217;s death | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker’s death

3 hours ago
Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer

3 hours ago
Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic

3 hours ago
German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan

4 hours ago
American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack | Thaiger Thailand News

American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack

4 hours ago
Thai teen shoots neighbour dead over alleged affair with mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teen shoots neighbour dead over alleged affair with mother

4 hours ago
Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver confesses to raping intoxicated passenger | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver confesses to raping intoxicated passenger

6 hours ago
Indian man&#8217;s langur smuggling attempt busted at Suvarnabhumi | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian man’s langur smuggling attempt busted at Suvarnabhumi

7 hours ago
15 year old boy arrested over 2.4 million baht gold theft in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

15 year old boy arrested over 2.4 million baht gold theft in Hat Yai

7 hours ago
Wild elephant’s cause of death revealed, public demands justice | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant’s cause of death revealed, public demands justice

7 hours ago
Israeli and El Salvadoran men rescued from Koh Pha Ngan forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli and El Salvadoran men rescued from Koh Pha Ngan forest

8 hours ago
Thai man caught smuggling exotic animals from Philippines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught smuggling exotic animals from Philippines

8 hours ago
Thai businesswoman and influencer questions Disneyland Thailand plan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businesswoman and influencer questions Disneyland Thailand plan

23 hours ago
Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists

1 day ago
Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant

1 day ago
Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht

1 day ago
German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 5, 2026, 1:56 PM
366 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.