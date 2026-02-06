Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint

Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint
Photo via MGR Online

A Russian tourist was found dead on a beach below a viewpoint on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province, with police believing the incident was most likely an accident.

The body was discovered on yesterday, February 5, after another foreign tourist encountered the remains on a beach beneath Na Phralan Viewpoint on Koh Samui. The witness immediately contacted officers from Koh Samui Police Station, prompting an investigation.

Police arrived at the scene accompanied by rescue workers from Kusol Songkro Koh Samui Foundation and medical personnel from Koh Samui Hospital.

According to MGR Online, the recovery operation was challenging due to the terrain. Rescue teams first had to climb up to the viewpoint before carefully descending to the beach below, where the body was located. The path leading down was described as steep, narrow, and covered with rocks, requiring extreme caution during the operation.

The foreign man was found lying face up with severe injuries to his head and the back of his neck. Medical staff reported that his skull was shattered, with fragments of brain matter found near the body. Officers also noted that the foreign man was tightly gripping a tree branch, suggesting an attempt to break his fall.

Russian man dies Koh Samui
Photo via MGR Online

A red bag found nearby contained two passports and a key to his hotel. From personal documents, police identified the deceased as a 36 year old Russian national, Iliar Bichurin. He was wearing black shorts, a long-sleeved black shirt, and trainers at the time of his death.

Police said there were no signs of theft, physical struggle, or foul play at the scene. Investigators believe the Russian man may have fallen from the viewpoint while attempting to climb down towards the beach.

Police suspect he tried to hold onto a tree branch during the fall, but the branch was unable to support his weight and broke, leading to the fatal plunge.

Foreigner found dead at Koh Samui viewpoint
Photo via MGR Online

According to information reported by MGR Online, Bichurin entered Thailand via the Kuan Dode Immigration Checkpoint in Satun province. He later checked into a hotel in the Mae Nam district on Koh Samui.

The body was transferred to Koh Samui Hospital for a detailed autopsy to officially confirm the cause of death. Police said they would coordinate with the Embassy of Russia in Thailand to notify the man’s family and arrange further procedures.

