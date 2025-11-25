Brit tourist stunned by 7-Eleven bargains in Thailand (video)

A British tourist in Thailand has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the surprisingly cheap haul he picked up from a local 7-Eleven convenience store.

The TikTok user @middlenamemason, who boasts nearly 800,000 followers, recently posted a video showcasing a bargain haul from a 7-Eleven store in Thailand, and it’s got Brits doing double takes. His video has since racked up nearly 60,000 likes and dozens of comments, many lamenting the rising cost of living back home.

In the clip, the traveller walks viewers through his mini shopping spree, showing just what he was able to pick up for the equivalent of £2.50 (around 110 baht).

“This is what £2.50 gets you in 7-Eleven in Thailand,” he says with a laugh, before grabbing his first item.

“First, we’re getting this vitamin C drink for 20 baht, which is 47p. Then we’re getting a Sprite for 19 baht—around 46p.”

The snack selection didn’t stop there.

“Then there’s a tub of Skittles here for 25 baht, so 59p for a tub of Skittles, that’s crazy. Kinder Joy to top it off, because I don’t know what else to get, for 33 baht. That’s the £2.50 spent.”

The video struck a chord with viewers, many of whom were quick to compare the jaw-dropping prices in Thailand to the steep costs of everyday items in the UK, according to The Mirror UK.

“Cost about £20 in the UK,” one commenter quipped.

Another joked, “Gonna save £100,000 and just go retire in Thailand.”

A third chimed in with a tongue-in-cheek remark: “Happy ending?”

The viral clip has once again spotlighted the appeal of Thailand not just as a tropical escape, but as a budget-friendly paradise for Brits dodging grey skies and skyrocketing prices at home.

In similar news, a British couple traded in their hectic lifestyle in East Sussex for a more affordable and relaxed life in Chiang Mai. They decided to relocate after growing weary of long working hours, high rent, and the rising cost of living in the UK.