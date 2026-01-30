Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 30, 2026, 10:14 AM
53 1 minute read
Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

A four year old girl accidentally accelerated a Vespa scooter into a 7-Eleven store in Pathum Thani yesterday evening, January 29, injuring both herself and her aunt.

The crash occurred around 7pm while the pair were arriving with two other family members at a 7-Eleven store in Soi Khukwang 11, Lat Lum Kaeo district.

Officers from Khu Bang Luang Police Station, along with municipal medics and Poh Teck Tung Foundation rescue volunteers, responded to the emergency call from a 7-Eleven staff member, who reported a motorcycle crashing through the glass entrance.

At the scene, police found a white Vespa scooter bearing Bangkok plates, partially lodged inside the shop after smashing through the front door. Both 31 year old Chanittha and her four year old niece sustained cuts to their arms and legs from broken glass.

Vespa crashes into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani after child twists throttle
Photo via Thairath

Chanittha, who was driving the motorcycle, told police she had ridden to the store with three other people. She left the engine running while two passengers dismounted. The child, who had been sitting in front, was in the process of getting off when she accidentally twisted the throttle. The bike accelerated, crashing into the store and shattering the front glass panel.

Thairath reported that rescue workers provided initial treatment and transported the injured to Krung Siam St. Carlos Hospital. Police officers questioned store employees and recorded statements from the injured at the scene.

The damaged vehicle was later transported to Khu Bang Luang Police Station for evidence. Officers plan to follow up with those involved to assess liability for property damage.

Related Articles

In similar news, a car suddenly accelerated into a well-known supermarket in the Pho Phra Ya market, Mueang district, Suphan Buri province, causing significant damage and injuring two people. The vehicle’s front was severely damaged, and various store items were destroyed, including cosmetic shelves, consumer goods, cash registers, and other merchandise.

Latest Thailand News
Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor

9 seconds ago
Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani

2 minutes ago
Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house

33 minutes ago
Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar

34 minutes ago
Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism

1 hour ago
Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare

16 hours ago
Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation

17 hours ago
Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff | Thaiger Krabi News

Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff

18 hours ago
Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026

18 hours ago
Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai

19 hours ago
Travel in Lisa&#8217;s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Travel in Lisa’s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand

19 hours ago
Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search

19 hours ago
Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head

20 hours ago
4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend

20 hours ago
A seafood &#038; champagne night at Sole Mio&#8217;s 7th Floor Restaurant | Thaiger Things To Do

A seafood & champagne night at Sole Mio’s 7th Floor Restaurant

20 hours ago
Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai

20 hours ago
Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband

21 hours ago
Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns

21 hours ago
AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication | Thaiger Thailand News

AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication

23 hours ago
Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya

23 hours ago
BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules | Thaiger Thailand News

BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules

23 hours ago
Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident

23 hours ago
Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket

1 day ago
Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 30, 2026, 10:14 AM
53 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.