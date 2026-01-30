Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani

A four year old girl accidentally accelerated a Vespa scooter into a 7-Eleven store in Pathum Thani yesterday evening, January 29, injuring both herself and her aunt.

The crash occurred around 7pm while the pair were arriving with two other family members at a 7-Eleven store in Soi Khukwang 11, Lat Lum Kaeo district.

Officers from Khu Bang Luang Police Station, along with municipal medics and Poh Teck Tung Foundation rescue volunteers, responded to the emergency call from a 7-Eleven staff member, who reported a motorcycle crashing through the glass entrance.

At the scene, police found a white Vespa scooter bearing Bangkok plates, partially lodged inside the shop after smashing through the front door. Both 31 year old Chanittha and her four year old niece sustained cuts to their arms and legs from broken glass.

Chanittha, who was driving the motorcycle, told police she had ridden to the store with three other people. She left the engine running while two passengers dismounted. The child, who had been sitting in front, was in the process of getting off when she accidentally twisted the throttle. The bike accelerated, crashing into the store and shattering the front glass panel.

Thairath reported that rescue workers provided initial treatment and transported the injured to Krung Siam St. Carlos Hospital. Police officers questioned store employees and recorded statements from the injured at the scene.

The damaged vehicle was later transported to Khu Bang Luang Police Station for evidence. Officers plan to follow up with those involved to assess liability for property damage.

