Foreign tourist attacks Thai man over cannabis warning in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 5, 2026, 9:46 AM
379 1 minute read
Foreign tourist attacks Thai man over cannabis warning in Pattaya | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from เจ๊ม้อย v+

A foreign tourist, who claimed to be a boxer, attacked a Thai man on Pattaya Beach yesterday, May 4, after being warned not to smoke cannabis in a crowded public area.

The incident took place in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, and was reported after video footage of the confrontation circulated on social media.

The dispute reportedly began when the foreign tourist smoked cannabis in a public area of the beach, prompting concern from others nearby.

The injured man, 29 year old Kittipong, said he had been sitting with friends eating by the beach when the tourist sitting nearby began smoking cannabis, creating a stench that affected the surrounding tables.

A Thai man says he was attacked by a foreign tourist after warning him not to smoke cannabis in a public area on Pattaya Beach.
Photo via The Pattaya News

According to Kittipong, he approached the man politely to advise against smoking cannabis in a public place. The tourist’s Thai girlfriend then attempted to intervene, but the man became dissatisfied.

While Kittipong was walking back to his table, the foreign tourist allegedly attacked him from behind, leading to a physical confrontation. The man reportedly also claimed he was a boxer.

Kittipong added that another group of Thai diners had earlier warned the same tourist and were also attacked.

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Pattaya municipal officers arrived to control the situation shortly after the incident. The foreign tourist was reported to have continued provoking behaviour, walking around the area and making gestures towards the group.

DailyNews reported that officials eventually separated the two parties to prevent further escalation, and the case remains under review.

Elsewhere, Phuket’s authorities are advocating for more stringent cannabis regulations after a rise in incidents involving foreign tourists displaying erratic behaviour has negatively impacted the island’s tourism image.

Sarayut Mallum, vice-president of the Phuket Tourism Association, highlighted that many instances of foreign visitors behaving unusually have been linked to excessive cannabis consumption.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 5, 2026, 9:46 AM
379 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.