Foreign man seen rolling on Phuket street near EDC event

A video clip showing a foreign man rolling around in the middle of a busy road in Phuket was shared online today, January 19, quickly going viral on social media.

The incident itself took place two nights earlier, on January 17, near the site of the EDC Thailand 2026 event, during heavy traffic.

The 12-second video, originally posted by the Facebook page PhuketTimes, shows the man appearing disoriented as he lies and rolls across the Ban Don–Choeng Thale (Pasak) Road. At one point, a companion is seen rushing in to pull him away from oncoming traffic, potentially preventing an accident.

The footage raised safety concerns as cars were seen navigating around the man’s erratic behaviour on a congested road. Viewers quickly questioned his condition, speculating whether alcohol or other substances were involved.

PhuketTimes captioned the video: “EDC has it all! No idea what got into him!! #Phuket”

Online reactions have been largely negative, with many users mocking the man’s condition and blaming his behaviour on the free visa policy. Others called for more responsible conduct during major international events, particularly in a high-profile destination like Phuket.

One commenter suggested the man’s behaviour resembled someone under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms, prompting further speculation about potential drug use in the area surrounding the festival.

Just last week, police arrested two Russian men and seized around 10 kilogrammes of magic mushrooms during a raid on a property dubbed the “Mushroom Temple” in the Rawai district of Phuket. The suspects reportedly promoted the use of magic mushrooms as a method to relieve stress, while also offering spiritual guidance and belief-based counselling. Their primary targets were foreign tourists visiting Phuket.