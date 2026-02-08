Iraqi tourist shot dead in Phuket; police hunt for gunman

CCTV captures suspect fleeing on motorcycle

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Published: February 8, 2026, 10:00 AM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A violent incident unfolded in Phuket when a helmeted assailant shot and killed an Iraqi tourist in a shocking attack that has raised serious concerns. The Patong Police Station is actively investigating the case apprehend the suspect.

Yesterday, on February 7, Police Sub-Lieutenant Thapnatthon Meejeena of the Patong Police Station received a report of a shooting that occurred opposite the C&N Hotel on Siriraj Road in the Patong subdistrict of Kathu district, Phuket, prompting an immediate police response.

Following the report, Police Colonel Korakrit Khankhrua, superintendent of the Patong Police Station, was informed of the incident and officers were promptly dispatched to the scene to assess the situation.

By the time police arrived, the injured tourist had already been transported to Patong Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Officers at the scene discovered bullet casings and visible bloodstains and worked closely with forensic officers to carefully collect evidence from the surrounding area for further examination.

Initial investigations identified the victim as a 24 year old Iraqi tourist, Ameer Mundher Mahmood. Prior to the incident, Mahmood had been cleaning his motorcycle opposite the hotel when he was approached by an unidentified man wearing a helmet, who then shot him multiple times using an unknown firearm at close range.

He sustained critical injuries as a result of the shooting and later succumbed to them at Patong Hospital despite medical efforts. The assailant quickly fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Police recorded the incident for evidentiary purposes and are urgently tracking the suspect, examining nearby CCTV footage for potential leads, and coordinating with the Iraqi embassy to inform the victim’s family as investigations continue.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

CCTV footage revealed that at approximately 5.47pm, the suspect was seen riding a black-and-red Honda Click motorcycle. He was wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering resembling a ‘K’ on the back, blue jeans, a windbreaker, and sneakers at the time.

Police are intensifying efforts to locate and arrest the gunman to bring him to justice promptly, as reported by KhaoSod, while enquiries remain ongoing.

