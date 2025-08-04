Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus

Thai netizens condemned a foreign couple for engaging in a sexual act on a baht bus in Pattaya on Saturday, August 2.

The Facebook page Sai Khao Pattaya shared a picture of the couple that same evening, captioned, “Foreign couple is so in love. #Pattaya No chill.”

In the photo, the foreign woman is seen sitting on her boyfriend’s lap. No other passengers were present in the vehicle. The image ignited widespread criticism from Thai netizens, with comments including…

“Can you just wait until you arrive at your hotel?”

“No respect at all!”

“Stop spoiling Thailand’s image!”

“Anything I’ve never seen in life always happens in Pattaya.”

“The baht bus driver should have chased them off and let them continue their sexual encounter on the public road.”

“These kinds of foreigners insult Pattaya as a sin city, but they’re the ones who make it that way. I’ve lived here for 27 years, and now I have to watch them spoil it.”

The 38 year old baht bus driver later spoke to Channel 7. He said he picked the couple up at around 8pm on Pattaya Sai Song Road, heading toward Pattaya Beach. As the vehicle approached the entrance to Walking Street, he noticed the bus shaking and looked through the rear-view mirror. He said he was shocked by what he saw.

The driver said he approached the couple and asked them to stop. The pair claimed they were merely messing around and had not had sex.

According to the driver, the couple appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and were behaving in a playful manner, as they claimed. He dropped them off at a hotel on Khao Phra Thamnak after issuing the warning.

He added that although he had been offering services for many years, this was the first time he had experienced such an incident. While he found it humorous, he acknowledged that others might view it as damaging to Pattaya’s reputation. He reiterated that he had done his best to handle the situation appropriately.

A similar incident occurred earlier this year in Phuket, another popular tourist destination. In January, a Thai tuk tuk driver exposed a foreign couple for having sex in his vehicle, despite his repeated warnings.

The same driver took to social media again in June to share another explicit video of a different foreign couple. Some netizens have since suggested he install a security camera in the passenger area to deter such behaviour.