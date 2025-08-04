Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus

Foreigners insist they were only messing around and not actually having sex

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin60 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 4, 2025
247 2 minutes read
Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7

Thai netizens condemned a foreign couple for engaging in a sexual act on a baht bus in Pattaya on Saturday, August 2.

The Facebook page Sai Khao Pattaya shared a picture of the couple that same evening, captioned, “Foreign couple is so in love. #Pattaya No chill.”

In the photo, the foreign woman is seen sitting on her boyfriend’s lap. No other passengers were present in the vehicle. The image ignited widespread criticism from Thai netizens, with comments including…

“Can you just wait until you arrive at your hotel?”

“No respect at all!”

“Stop spoiling Thailand’s image!”

“Anything I’ve never seen in life always happens in Pattaya.”

Related Articles

“The baht bus driver should have chased them off and let them continue their sexual encounter on the public road.”

“These kinds of foreigners insult Pattaya as a sin city, but they’re the ones who make it that way. I’ve lived here for 27 years, and now I have to watch them spoil it.”

Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus | News by Thaiger
Photo by ปอนด์ ปอนด์ via Facebook/ สายข่าวพัทยา

The 38 year old baht bus driver later spoke to Channel 7. He said he picked the couple up at around 8pm on Pattaya Sai Song Road, heading toward Pattaya Beach. As the vehicle approached the entrance to Walking Street, he noticed the bus shaking and looked through the rear-view mirror. He said he was shocked by what he saw.

The driver said he approached the couple and asked them to stop. The pair claimed they were merely messing around and had not had sex.

According to the driver, the couple appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and were behaving in a playful manner, as they claimed. He dropped them off at a hotel on Khao Phra Thamnak after issuing the warning.

Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus | News by Thaiger
Photo by Joseph Hunkins via Flickr

He added that although he had been offering services for many years, this was the first time he had experienced such an incident. While he found it humorous, he acknowledged that others might view it as damaging to Pattaya’s reputation. He reiterated that he had done his best to handle the situation appropriately.

A similar incident occurred earlier this year in Phuket, another popular tourist destination. In January, a Thai tuk tuk driver exposed a foreign couple for having sex in his vehicle, despite his repeated warnings.

The same driver took to social media again in June to share another explicit video of a different foreign couple. Some netizens have since suggested he install a security camera in the passenger area to deter such behaviour.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man commits suicide in police custody after shooting wife and daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man commits suicide in police custody after shooting wife and daughter

18 minutes ago
Thailand boosts bird flu control after Cambodia outbreak | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand boosts bird flu control after Cambodia outbreak

34 minutes ago
Car theft leaves Thai saleswoman devastated, losses over 50,000 baht | Thaiger Crime News

Car theft leaves Thai saleswoman devastated, losses over 50,000 baht

46 minutes ago
Cambodian attack leaves Surin hospital with 45 million baht damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian attack leaves Surin hospital with 45 million baht damage

56 minutes ago
Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus

60 minutes ago
Koh Samui&#8217;s property pivot: Luxury living, rising condos, and smart investments | Thaiger Property News

Koh Samui’s property pivot: Luxury living, rising condos, and smart investments

1 hour ago
Bangkok police arrest man after three-day stolen vehicle pursuit | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police arrest man after three-day stolen vehicle pursuit

1 hour ago
Nonthaburi man shot dead in Surat Thani rubber plantation | Thaiger Crime News

Nonthaburi man shot dead in Surat Thani rubber plantation

1 hour ago
Thai man claims self-defence after stabbing singer in Bangkok petrol station | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims self-defence after stabbing singer in Bangkok petrol station

1 hour ago
Thai police seize 4 million meth pills in drug bust | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police seize 4 million meth pills in drug bust

2 hours ago
Man tragically killed by crane in Chon Buri construction site | Thaiger Thailand News

Man tragically killed by crane in Chon Buri construction site

2 hours ago
Thai officials search for hidden Cambodian rockets after border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials search for hidden Cambodian rockets after border clash

3 hours ago
Surin province combats unauthorised drone threats with defensive actions | Thaiger Crime News

Surin province combats unauthorised drone threats with defensive actions

3 hours ago
Pickup truck loses wheel at Nakhon Ratchasima intersection (video) | Thaiger Road deaths

Pickup truck loses wheel at Nakhon Ratchasima intersection (video)

3 hours ago
Police intercept pickup carrying suspected stolen motorcycles in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Crime News

Police intercept pickup carrying suspected stolen motorcycles in Sa Kaeo

3 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and high sea waves expected in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and high sea waves expected in Thailand

3 hours ago
Cambodian spy arrested in Thailand for military espionage | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian spy arrested in Thailand for military espionage

22 hours ago
Phuket fishing vessels cleared of forced labour, trafficking concerns | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket fishing vessels cleared of forced labour, trafficking concerns

23 hours ago
Five drug traffickers killed in Thailand, 1.35m meth pills seized | Thaiger Crime News

Five drug traffickers killed in Thailand, 1.35m meth pills seized

23 hours ago
Thai provinces unite to tackle drone threats with new measures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai provinces unite to tackle drone threats with new measures

1 day ago
Lopburi woman arrested for illegal karaoke bar and child exploitation | Thaiger Crime News

Lopburi woman arrested for illegal karaoke bar and child exploitation

1 day ago
Chachoengsao mystery: woman found dead in fish pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao mystery: woman found dead in fish pond

1 day ago
Chumphon tragedy: teenage girls die in motorcycle crash | Thaiger Road deaths

Chumphon tragedy: teenage girls die in motorcycle crash

1 day ago
Man found dead with phone in hand in Samut Prakan condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead with phone in hand in Samut Prakan condo

1 day ago
Fatal shooting in Phetchaburi leaves one dead after dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Fatal shooting in Phetchaburi leaves one dead after dispute

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin60 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 4, 2025
247 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x