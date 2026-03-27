Tourist says they fear dogs, not humans, when walking on Thai streets

A foreign tourist has shared a video comparing walking safety in California and Thailand, saying she felt less concerned about people in Thailand but stayed alert for dogs that might chase her on the street.

In the clip, the tourist described what she called the “main differences between California and Thailand” when walking outdoors.

She said that in the United States, she had to keep looking over her shoulder to watch out for people, while in Thailand, she was not worried about people and instead focused on dogs, particularly strays.

“The thing I have to worry about is a dog chasing me on the road,” the tourist said, adding that this was the key difference for them while living in Thailand.

TravelNews reported that the video drew reactions from both Thai and international social media users. Some joked that carrying grilled meatballs would make dogs friendly, while others commented that Thailand was “amazing.”

Thai users also shared practical advice in the comments, suggesting that if a dog runs towards someone, they should avoid panicking or making sudden movements. They recommended speaking to the dog in a calm, gentle voice that is not too loud to help stay safe.

The tourist later added that she could walk alone and was not afraid of anything except dogs, saying the animals often followed her. She said she felt scared at times but described the city as “amazing,” calling it a memorable part of travelling in Thailand.

In similar news, a British woman has ditched the UK for a beachside lifestyle on Thailand’s Koh Samui, volunteering at a dog sanctuary. Using the volunteer platform Worldpackers, she is now cuddling dogs on the very island where The White Lotus was filmed.