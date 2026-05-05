Moroccan tourist chased down after dodging bar bill in Pattaya
A Moroccan man was arrested in Pattaya early yesterday, May 4, after allegedly failing to settle his bar bill, causing a disturbance, and fleeing before being detained by officers.
Pattaya municipal officers were called after a Thai bar owner reported an unpaid bill left by a foreign customer who fled the venue.
The man, believed to be Moroccan and aged between 25 and 35, was not carrying identification. He was reportedly intoxicated and went on a rampage, shouting at officers and verbally abusing them during the encounter.
According to officials, the man had ordered drinks for bar staff, including hostesses, amounting to 2,500 baht. When asked to pay, he allegedly became agitated before running out of the bar and heading towards the beachfront road.
Officers located him near the entrance to Soi 12 along the beach road and attempted to escort him to Pattaya City Police Station.
Multiple sources reported that during the process, the man resisted officers, shouted at them, and refused to enter custody before breaking free and running towards the beach.
Officers pursued and caught him in the middle of the road near Soi 12, where he reportedly continued to resist arrest for around 10 minutes.
Police patrol officers later helped detain the man. He was handcuffed and taken to Pattaya City Police Station, where he claimed he had already paid 1,000 baht towards the bill.
At the station, the man continued shouting incoherently, and officers detained him to allow him to sober up.
A Thai woman identifying herself as the bar owner also filed a complaint with police, reporting damages of more than 2,500 baht.
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