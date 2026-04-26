Indian tourist robbed of gold necklace in Pattaya by two trans women

Two transgender women stole a gold necklace worth over 100,000 baht from an Indian tourist on Pattaya Beach in the early hours of Saturday, April 26.

A 37 year old Thai woman, Sunisa Pinpranee, accompanied the victim, 36 year old Rishav Singh, to Pattaya City Police Station to file the complaint. The theft took place in front of a prominent shopping centre along the beach road at around 1.30am.

Sunisa told police that Singh had been holidaying in Pattaya for five days. At around 4am on April 25, he had been at entertainment venues on Walking Street in South Pattaya. While walking back to his hotel along the beach road, two transgender women approached and struck up a conversation, acting overly friendly before moving in to hug him. Singh felt uneasy and tried to push them away.

It was only after reaching his hotel that he noticed his gold necklace was gone. The piece was valued at approximately 300,000 Indian rupees, or around 100,000 baht.

Singh contacted Sunisa, who helped him report the theft to Pattaya City Police the following day.

Officers have documented the complaint and are working with investigation teams to review CCTV footage near the shopping centre. Police are also showing Singh photographs of transgender individuals previously linked to similar thefts along the beach road. If a match is found, officers plan to apprehend the suspects and pursue legal action.

The investigation is ongoing, reported The Pattaya News.