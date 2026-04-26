Indian tourist robbed of gold necklace in Pattaya by two trans women

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 26, 2026, 12:45 PM
51 1 minute read
Indian tourist robbed of gold necklace in Pattaya by two trans women | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Two transgender women stole a gold necklace worth over 100,000 baht from an Indian tourist on Pattaya Beach in the early hours of Saturday, April 26.

A 37 year old Thai woman, Sunisa Pinpranee, accompanied the victim, 36 year old Rishav Singh, to Pattaya City Police Station to file the complaint. The theft took place in front of a prominent shopping centre along the beach road at around 1.30am.

Indian tourist robbed of gold necklace in Pattaya by two trans women
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Sunisa told police that Singh had been holidaying in Pattaya for five days. At around 4am on April 25, he had been at entertainment venues on Walking Street in South Pattaya. While walking back to his hotel along the beach road, two transgender women approached and struck up a conversation, acting overly friendly before moving in to hug him. Singh felt uneasy and tried to push them away. 

It was only after reaching his hotel that he noticed his gold necklace was gone. The piece was valued at approximately 300,000 Indian rupees, or around 100,000 baht.

Indian tourist robbed of gold necklace in Pattaya by two trans women
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Singh contacted Sunisa, who helped him report the theft to Pattaya City Police the following day.

Officers have documented the complaint and are working with investigation teams to review CCTV footage near the shopping centre. Police are also showing Singh photographs of transgender individuals previously linked to similar thefts along the beach road. If a match is found, officers plan to apprehend the suspects and pursue legal action.

The investigation is ongoing, reported The Pattaya News.

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Indian tourist robbed of gold necklace in Pattaya by two trans women
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

 

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Pattaya News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 26, 2026, 12:45 PM
51 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.