Pattaya to fine businesses blocking roads and footpaths

Frustration grows as businesses block walkways in Jomtien and Naklua

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya City officials have launched a crackdown on hotels and businesses that continue to block public roads and footpaths with signs, barriers, or parked vehicles.

In a bold move aimed at restoring accessibility for locals and tourists, officials warned of fines and enforcement actions for those who obstruct public spaces.

The crackdown comes as frustration grows among residents and visitors, particularly in popular areas like Jomtien and Naklua, where businesses have been repeatedly found placing barriers or vehicles in walkways. These obstructions are not only an inconvenience but also a safety hazard, with some alleys becoming difficult to navigate due to the clutter.

Social media has been buzzing with support for the city’s efforts, with many praising local officials for their commitment to clearing the streets.

One resident commented, “Jomtien Soi 8-9 is a nightmare – barriers are removed but get placed back again. Glad to see action being taken.”

There’s a strong consensus that the city must maintain a firm stance against repeat offenders, with many people calling for stricter enforcement, including the imposition of daily fines or the towing of vehicles.

The public outcry is not just limited to Jomtien and Naklua. Other areas, such as Naklua Market and Naklua Soi 18, have also been flagged as hotspots for obstruction.

“Some narrow alleys are becoming dangerous due to obstacles, making it hard for pedestrians to get through,” said one local.

Suggestions have been made to introduce clearer traffic markings, such as one-way arrows on Jomtien Soi 5 and along Jomtien Road, to prevent accidents caused by wrong-way driving.

In response to these concerns, Pattaya City officials have vowed to intensify their efforts to ensure the streets remain clear and safe. Those who repeatedly block public roads and walkways will face fines or have their property confiscated.

The city aims to keep roads and footpaths open, ensuring that residents and tourists alike can navigate Pattaya’s streets safely and with ease, reported Pattaya Mail.

While the crackdown is still in its early stages, locals are hopeful that this sustained enforcement will lead to a cleaner, more accessible city. With the support of the community, Pattaya may soon be free from illegal obstructions, making it a safer and more welcoming destination for all.

