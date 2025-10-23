PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

Government eyes nightlife overhaul to modernise outdated regulations

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
427 1 minute read
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger
Photo from iStock

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has proposed lifting alcohol zoning laws and extending pub hours to boost revenue and modernise nightlife regulations nationwide.

Anutin has ordered the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Public Health to study the nationwide removal of zoning restrictions on alcohol sales and extend closing times for entertainment venues from 2am to 4am. The plan also includes scrapping the afternoon alcohol sales ban between 2pm and 5pm.

The aim is to roll out the changes by January 2026, just in time for the expected dissolution of Parliament.

“This is not just about tourism and nightlife; it’s about modernising outdated laws and unlocking revenue.”

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | News by Thaiger
Photo from Anutin Charnvirakul Facebook

The new rules are expected to generate an additional 500 billion baht in tax revenue for the government. One major regulatory shift will be the replacement of licensing requirements with a simpler registration process for entertainment venues, making it easier for businesses to operate legally.

Zoning restrictions, which currently limit alcohol sales and late-night operations to designated nightlife areas, would be scrapped entirely. This would require amendments to existing Ministry of Interior regulations. Oversight of alcohol sales will shift to the Ministry of Public Health.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Interior introduced Ministerial Regulation No. 3 B.E. 2566 (2023), allowing pubs and clubs in four provinces and one district to stay open until 4am. The provinces include Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Chon Buri, along with Koh Samui District in Surat Thani Province.

Related Articles

The same regulation also extended late closing hours to entertainment venues within hotels across the country, reported Matichon.

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | News by Thaiger
Photo from iStock

In Bangkok, venues in Silom, Patpong, RCA, New Phetchaburi Road, and Ratchadaphisek Road are eligible for the 4am curfew, provided they hold the proper business licences. A recent inspection of 50 district offices revealed 207 licensed entertainment venues in 33 districts. Of those, 73 are located within official zoning areas and eight operate inside hotels. The remaining 134 are outside zoning zones, with 24 based in hotels.

If implemented, Anutin’s proposal could completely transform Thailand’s nightlife scene and bring in a surge of revenue, all while giving tourists and locals more reason to stay out late.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

15 minutes ago
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

20 minutes ago
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

36 minutes ago
Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

57 minutes ago
Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm | Thaiger Crime News

Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

2 hours ago
2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles | Thaiger Thailand News

2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles

2 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

3 hours ago
Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

3 hours ago
Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend

3 hours ago
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

4 hours ago
Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager

5 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

6 hours ago
Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

6 hours ago
Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods

7 hours ago
Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations

7 hours ago
PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit

7 hours ago
Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

8 hours ago
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment

8 hours ago
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

23 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

23 hours ago
Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

24 hours ago
Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades

24 hours ago
Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services

1 day ago
Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
427 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.