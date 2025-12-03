Thailand begins 180-day trial lifting afternoon alcohol sales ban

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 3, 2025, 9:46 AM
110 1 minute read
Thailand officially launched its trial to lift the long-standing afternoon alcohol sales ban today, December 3, allowing alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm for the first time in decades. The trial will run for 180 days while officials assess the impact before making a permanent decision.

Two weeks ago, Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum revealed that the National Alcohol Policy Committee agreed the afternoon sales ban was outdated and no longer suited to Thailand’s current lifestyle, tourism landscape, and economic climate.

The committee also acknowledged growing criticism from academics, hospitality operators, and drinkers themselves who argued that the afternoon ban encouraged illegal sales from small neighbourhood shops and community groceries.

Despite the support for change, several public health officials expressed concerns about the potential risks, including increased alcohol consumption during working hours and difficulties enforcing responsible drinking. As a compromise, the committee approved a six-month nationwide trial to gather data before moving forward.

Alcohol sale ban Thailand
Photo via CK Travel

The Royal Gazette confirmed yesterday, December 2, that the trial officially began today. The announcement stated that the temporary change aims to keep the Alcohol Beverage Control Act appropriate and in line with the present situation.

During the 180-day trial period, the Alcohol Control Committee will closely monitor alcohol sales, road accidents, crime statistics, and public health incidents, especially in high-tourism zones. The committee will then submit a full report before the trial concludes.

Alcohol drinking hours Thailand
Photo by DAPA via Canva

The tourism sector also pushed for further liberalisation of alcohol regulations. Hotel operators, nightlife venues, and tourism associations previously called for extending drinking hours to 4am, claiming it would boost the economy and make Thailand more competitive with regional nightlife destinations.

However, the Ministry of Public Health rejected the proposal, citing data showing a concentration of drunk-driving incidents between 2am and 3am each night. Officials instead agreed to a smaller extension, from midnight to 1am, which is currently in effect.

Under the law, anyone drinking alcohol inside entertainment venues after permitted hours faces a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

