Phetchaburi considers alcohol sales on Buddhist days to boost tourism

Phetchaburi is considering permitting the sale of alcoholic beverages on Cha-am beach and surrounding areas during five significant Buddhist days to enhance tourism and boost the local economy.

Deputy provincial governor Wanpen Mungsri announced yesterday, August 25, that the proposal suggests allowing alcohol sales on Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha, Makha Bucha, Buddhist Lent, and the end of Buddhist Lent days. This allowance would extend from Cha-am beach to areas west of Phetkasem Road.

However, the plan does not encompass the entire Cha-am municipality. A public forum will be held to collect input from businesses and residents, according to the deputy governor.

The initiative aims to support the local economy and increase Cha-am’s appeal to tourists. Since May, the government has eased restrictions on alcohol sales during these five major Buddhist holy days in certain venues.

Local officials have been granted the power to impose conditions to prevent public disturbances and limit access for young people, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Thailand has introduced significant changes to alcohol sales, with new regulations taking effect on June 27, as announced in the Royal Gazette.

The updated rules set specific hours during which alcoholic beverages can be sold while outlining three major exceptions. These changes will impact bars, restaurants, and travellers across the country.

On June 26, the Royal Gazette published an official notice from the Prime Minister’s Office, signed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, revising the prohibited alcohol sale periods for this year. The update aims to modernise the 2015 regulations on alcohol sale restrictions to better suit current conditions.

The new regulations take effect today, June 27, replacing previous rules. They are enacted under the authority of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act 2008 and follow recommendations from the National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee.

Starting June 27, alcohol sales will be restricted to specific hours nationwide, permitted only from 11am to 2pm and again from 5pm to midnight.