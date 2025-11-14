Thailand extends drinking hours, trials end of afternoon alcohol sales ban

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 14, 2025, 9:32 AM
806 1 minute read
Photo by Aflo via Canva

The Ministry of Public Health extended permitted drinking hours from midnight to 1am and launched a six-month pilot programme to lift the afternoon alcohol sales ban between 2pm and 5pm.

Yesterday, November 13, the National Alcohol Policy Committee met to discuss the controversial drinking-hours regulations and the proposed cancellation of the afternoon sales ban. The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Public Health and Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum.

Sophon told the media after the meeting that the committee had reviewed the alcohol sales policies with the aim of supporting tourism and stimulating the economy during festival periods. He noted that the existing ban, which prevents the sale of alcohol between 2pm and 5pm, is outdated.

“This rule was originally introduced to prevent government officials from drinking in the afternoon. That era is over now, and I believe no officials today drink during those hours,” he said.

Accordingly, the committee agreed that alcoholic beverages may be sold between 2pm and 5pm. The measure will be implemented for a six-month trial period, after which a detailed assessment of its economic, health, and social impacts will be carried out to determine whether it should be extended.

Alcohol sale time limit
Sophon Sarum | Photo via INN News

The Prime Minister’s Office is authorised to issue an official announcement, which will be open for public comment for 15 days and is expected to take effect at the beginning of December.

In addition to the afternoon sales ban, Sophon addressed criticism of the new law prohibiting both sellers and drinkers from engaging in alcohol consumption outside permitted hours, currently set at midnight.

Alcohol sale 2pm to 5pm
Photo via INN News

The tourism sector has pushed for an extension to 4am, but the Ministry of Public Health and medical experts have raised concerns due to data showing a high number of drink-driving accidents between 2am and 3am.

In conclusion, the committee extended permitted drinking hours from midnight to 1am. However, alcohol sales will remain restricted from midnight.

Thai Law NewsThailand News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.