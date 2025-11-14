Thailand extends drinking hours, trials end of afternoon alcohol sales ban

The Ministry of Public Health extended permitted drinking hours from midnight to 1am and launched a six-month pilot programme to lift the afternoon alcohol sales ban between 2pm and 5pm.

Yesterday, November 13, the National Alcohol Policy Committee met to discuss the controversial drinking-hours regulations and the proposed cancellation of the afternoon sales ban. The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Public Health and Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum.

Sophon told the media after the meeting that the committee had reviewed the alcohol sales policies with the aim of supporting tourism and stimulating the economy during festival periods. He noted that the existing ban, which prevents the sale of alcohol between 2pm and 5pm, is outdated.

“This rule was originally introduced to prevent government officials from drinking in the afternoon. That era is over now, and I believe no officials today drink during those hours,” he said.

Accordingly, the committee agreed that alcoholic beverages may be sold between 2pm and 5pm. The measure will be implemented for a six-month trial period, after which a detailed assessment of its economic, health, and social impacts will be carried out to determine whether it should be extended.

The Prime Minister’s Office is authorised to issue an official announcement, which will be open for public comment for 15 days and is expected to take effect at the beginning of December.

In addition to the afternoon sales ban, Sophon addressed criticism of the new law prohibiting both sellers and drinkers from engaging in alcohol consumption outside permitted hours, currently set at midnight.

The tourism sector has pushed for an extension to 4am, but the Ministry of Public Health and medical experts have raised concerns due to data showing a high number of drink-driving accidents between 2am and 3am.

In conclusion, the committee extended permitted drinking hours from midnight to 1am. However, alcohol sales will remain restricted from midnight.