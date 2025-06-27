Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today

In a major shake-up to alcohol sales in Thailand, the Royal Gazette has announced that new regulations will take effect starting today.

Under the new rules, the sale of alcoholic beverages will be restricted to specific hours, but there are three major exceptions. Here’s what you need to know about the changes that will affect bars, restaurants, and travellers.

Yesterday, June 26, the Royal Gazette published an official announcement from the Prime Minister’s Office, signed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, regarding the revised period for prohibiting the sale of alcohol this year. The announcement aims to update the regulations set by the Prime Minister’s Office Announcement on the Time Period for Prohibiting the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages 2015 to better align with current circumstances.

The new announcement will come into force today, June 27, repealing the earlier regulations. The changes are in line with the powers granted by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act 2008, and they have been implemented following recommendations from the National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee.

From today, alcohol sales will be prohibited during specified hours. Alcohol can only be sold between 11am and 2pm, and again from 5pm to midnight. This restriction applies across the country, but there are three key exceptions:

Airport sales:

Alcohol can still be sold in buildings at airports that provide services to passengers flying internationally.

Service establishments:

Sales are allowed in service establishments that are open according to their operating hours under the law.

Hotels:

Alcohol can also be sold in hotels under the Hotel Act.

This new policy aims to regulate alcohol consumption more effectively while still allowing businesses in specific sectors, such as airports and hotels, to continue serving alcohol during their operating hours.

These changes are expected to impact local businesses, especially bars and restaurants, which will have to adjust their sales schedules. However, the move is seen as a step towards controlling excessive drinking while balancing the needs of the hospitality and tourism industries, reported Matichon.

So, if you’re planning to visit Thailand this year, make sure to note these new alcohol sales hours and exceptions—things are about to get a lot more regulated.