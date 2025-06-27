Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today

Alcohol sales restricted to 11am-2pm and 5pm to midnight only

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
72 1 minute read
Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today
Photo courtesy of Pexels

In a major shake-up to alcohol sales in Thailand, the Royal Gazette has announced that new regulations will take effect starting today.

Under the new rules, the sale of alcoholic beverages will be restricted to specific hours, but there are three major exceptions. Here’s what you need to know about the changes that will affect bars, restaurants, and travellers.

Yesterday, June 26, the Royal Gazette published an official announcement from the Prime Minister’s Office, signed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, regarding the revised period for prohibiting the sale of alcohol this year. The announcement aims to update the regulations set by the Prime Minister’s Office Announcement on the Time Period for Prohibiting the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages 2015 to better align with current circumstances.

The new announcement will come into force today, June 27, repealing the earlier regulations. The changes are in line with the powers granted by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act 2008, and they have been implemented following recommendations from the National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee.

Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Reddit

From today, alcohol sales will be prohibited during specified hours. Alcohol can only be sold between 11am and 2pm, and again from 5pm to midnight. This restriction applies across the country, but there are three key exceptions:

  • Airport sales:

Alcohol can still be sold in buildings at airports that provide services to passengers flying internationally.

  • Service establishments:

Sales are allowed in service establishments that are open according to their operating hours under the law.

Related Articles
  • Hotels:

Alcohol can also be sold in hotels under the Hotel Act.

Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Matichon

This new policy aims to regulate alcohol consumption more effectively while still allowing businesses in specific sectors, such as airports and hotels, to continue serving alcohol during their operating hours.

These changes are expected to impact local businesses, especially bars and restaurants, which will have to adjust their sales schedules. However, the move is seen as a step towards controlling excessive drinking while balancing the needs of the hospitality and tourism industries, reported Matichon.

So, if you’re planning to visit Thailand this year, make sure to note these new alcohol sales hours and exceptions—things are about to get a lot more regulated.

Latest Thailand News
Bomb plot in Phuket: 6 suspects arrested, officials continue search Thailand News

Bomb plot in Phuket: 6 suspects arrested, officials continue search

13 seconds ago
Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today Thailand News

Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today

21 minutes ago
20-baht flat fare for Bangkok trains starts September 30 Bangkok News

20-baht flat fare for Bangkok trains starts September 30

47 minutes ago
Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand

1 hour ago
NACC probes justice minister, DSI chief over senate collusion Thailand News

NACC probes justice minister, DSI chief over senate collusion

17 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia relax border rules amid tensions Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia relax border rules amid tensions

17 hours ago
Pattaya takes to the streets in World Drug Day march Pattaya News

Pattaya takes to the streets in World Drug Day march

18 hours ago
Phuket’s tsunami drill to test readiness with 1,000 participants Phuket News

Phuket’s tsunami drill to test readiness with 1,000 participants

18 hours ago
Teacher busted with drugs, weapons, and wildlife in Phang Nga Thailand News

Teacher busted with drugs, weapons, and wildlife in Phang Nga

19 hours ago
Missing autistic teen in Bangkok prompts urgent search Bangkok News

Missing autistic teen in Bangkok prompts urgent search

19 hours ago
Bangkok Airways cancels flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son Thailand News

Bangkok Airways cancels flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son

19 hours ago
Fatal collision in Ayutthaya: Car and truck crash claims life Road deaths

Fatal collision in Ayutthaya: Car and truck crash claims life

19 hours ago
Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns Phuket News

Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns

19 hours ago
Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest Crime News

Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest

19 hours ago
Chiang Mai aims to be entertainment hub with major film deal Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai aims to be entertainment hub with major film deal

19 hours ago
Neighbour dispute in Pathum Thani ends in fatal stabbing Crime News

Neighbour dispute in Pathum Thani ends in fatal stabbing

19 hours ago
Army and prisoners tackle Thailand’s fruit labour crisis Thailand News

Army and prisoners tackle Thailand’s fruit labour crisis

19 hours ago
Businessman shot dead in Kanchanaburi mall car park Crime News

Businessman shot dead in Kanchanaburi mall car park

19 hours ago
Bangkok scoops design awards for manhole cover and website Bangkok News

Bangkok scoops design awards for manhole cover and website

20 hours ago
Unrest in Pattani as assailants target officials during rescue South Thailand News

Unrest in Pattani as assailants target officials during rescue

20 hours ago
Woman caught running million-baht online sex service in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Woman caught running million-baht online sex service in Ayutthaya

20 hours ago
Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons Cannabis News

Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons

20 hours ago
Patong Beach gets bomb squad and sniffer dogs for tourist safety Phuket News

Patong Beach gets bomb squad and sniffer dogs for tourist safety

20 hours ago
Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity Crime News

Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity

20 hours ago
Detour de force: Drivers dodge Rama II death trap to reach Hua Hin Thailand News

Detour de force: Drivers dodge Rama II death trap to reach Hua Hin

20 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
72 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x