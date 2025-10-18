Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs

Thailand has warned tourists that using banned sunscreens in marine parks could lead to fines, as officials crack down on products harmful to coral reefs.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has issued a strict warning to tourists: using certain sunscreens in Thailand’s marine parks could see you slapped with a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

The move is part of a nationwide crackdown to preserve the country’s fragile coral reefs, which have been severely impacted by chemical pollutants found in common sun care products.

On Thursday October 16, Department Director-General Atthaphol Charoenchansa announced that sunscreens containing four specific chemicals are now banned in marine national parks. The prohibited substances are Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, 4-Methylbenzylidene Camphor, and Butylparaben.

“These chemicals directly harm coral reefs by preventing coral larvae from developing properly, disrupting reproduction, and contributing to coral bleaching, which can ultimately lead to coral death.”

He urged tourists to opt for environmentally friendly products labelled “Reef Safe” or “Reef Friendly,” which do not contain the harmful ingredients.

The department is also reminding visitors to follow standard marine park rules to prevent further damage to underwater ecosystems. These include:

Avoid touching or stepping on corals

Stay at least two metres away from coral reefs

Never litter or dispose of waste in the ocean

Obey all park official instructions

Violators face legal penalties under Section 20 and Section 47 of the National Park Act 2019, which allows for fines of up to 100,000 baht.

All marine national parks have been instructed to strictly enforce the new rules and actively educate tourists on responsible marine behaviour. Officials hope the effort will not only protect the environment but also support sustainable tourism in the long term.

Thailand’s coral reefs are a major draw for millions of tourists every year, but growing concerns over climate change and human activity have sparked a wave of conservation efforts, reported KhaoSod English.

“This isn’t just about following rules—it’s about preserving the beauty that draws people here in the first place.”