Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs

Officials urge eco-friendly choices to protect marine ecosystems

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal30 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025
138 1 minute read
Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Similan Dive Centre

Thailand has warned tourists that using banned sunscreens in marine parks could lead to fines, as officials crack down on products harmful to coral reefs.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has issued a strict warning to tourists: using certain sunscreens in Thailand’s marine parks could see you slapped with a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

The move is part of a nationwide crackdown to preserve the country’s fragile coral reefs, which have been severely impacted by chemical pollutants found in common sun care products.

On Thursday October 16, Department Director-General Atthaphol Charoenchansa announced that sunscreens containing four specific chemicals are now banned in marine national parks. The prohibited substances are Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, 4-Methylbenzylidene Camphor, and Butylparaben.

“These chemicals directly harm coral reefs by preventing coral larvae from developing properly, disrupting reproduction, and contributing to coral bleaching, which can ultimately lead to coral death.”

Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs | News by Thaiger
Photo of Atthaphol Charoenchansa courtesy of KhaoSod English

He urged tourists to opt for environmentally friendly products labelled “Reef Safe” or “Reef Friendly,” which do not contain the harmful ingredients.

The department is also reminding visitors to follow standard marine park rules to prevent further damage to underwater ecosystems. These include:

Related Articles

  • Avoid touching or stepping on corals

  • Stay at least two metres away from coral reefs

  • Never litter or dispose of waste in the ocean

  • Obey all park official instructions

Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs | News by Thaiger
Photo from Adobe Stock

Violators face legal penalties under Section 20 and Section 47 of the National Park Act 2019, which allows for fines of up to 100,000 baht.

All marine national parks have been instructed to strictly enforce the new rules and actively educate tourists on responsible marine behaviour. Officials hope the effort will not only protect the environment but also support sustainable tourism in the long term.

Thailand’s coral reefs are a major draw for millions of tourists every year, but growing concerns over climate change and human activity have sparked a wave of conservation efforts, reported KhaoSod English.

“This isn’t just about following rules—it’s about preserving the beauty that draws people here in the first place.”

Latest Thailand News
Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue

2 minutes ago
Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs

30 minutes ago
Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens | Thaiger Phuket News

Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens

52 minutes ago
9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia

1 hour ago
Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo

3 hours ago
Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault

3 hours ago
Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya

3 hours ago
Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

4 hours ago
Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

4 hours ago
Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand

5 hours ago
Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute

21 hours ago
Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears | Thaiger Tourism News

Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears

21 hours ago
Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Environment News

Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park

22 hours ago
Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman

22 hours ago
Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp

22 hours ago
Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex

23 hours ago
Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries | Thaiger Phuket News

Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries

23 hours ago
Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive | Thaiger Tourism News

Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive

23 hours ago
Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station

24 hours ago
Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman | Thaiger Environment News

Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman

24 hours ago
Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group

1 day ago
Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports

1 day ago
Environment NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal30 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025
138 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.