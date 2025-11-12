Thailand’s booze rules baffle drinkers with surprise fines

Officials to review controversial timing rule after public outcry

Published: November 12, 2025, 11:02 AM
Photo courtesy of Bloomberg

Thailand’s new alcohol law now imposes hefty fines on those caught drinking or being served during restricted hours, causing confusion among locals and tourists.

A government committee overseeing alcohol policy will meet tomorrow, November 13, to address widespread confusion caused by a recent amendment to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, which came into effect on November 8. The law introduces strict penalties of at least 10,000 baht for drinking, or being served, alcohol during prohibited hours or in banned locations.

The rule has caused alarm among locals and tourists, particularly because the law itself does not clearly define the restricted times. Instead, it references a previous government regulation from June 23 that enforces Thailand’s long-standing ban on alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm, a rule dating back to 1972 under a military regime.

Despite expectations that this outdated restriction would finally be scrapped, the sales ban remains in place. Exceptions still apply to international airports, licensed entertainment venues, and hotels.

Photo courtesy of Mint

The new regulations have led to the bizarre situation where someone could legally order a drink at 1.59pm but face a fine if they’re still sipping it two minutes later.

“The amended rules have caused confusion among people, especially foreign tourists,” said Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat.

Siripong added that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had discussed the issue with Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, and that the alcohol policy committee, which reports to the ministry, would provide clarification by December 4, according to Bangkok Post.

Photo of Siripong Angkasakulkiat courtesy of Thai PBS World

Critics argue the law could backfire. Opposition MP Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, a vocal advocate for liberalising Thailand’s liquor laws, warned that the fear of fines may cause people to binge drink before the cutoff, potentially increasing health risks and fuelling alcohol-related incidents.

“Drinkers must be very mindful, order moderately and always keep track of time.”

Taopiphop added that if the regulation proves problematic, it could be revised or repealed through subordinate legislation.

The MP and his party continue to push for 24-hour alcohol sales, with safeguards such as public education and proper enforcement to minimise harm.

