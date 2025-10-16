New rules, same fun? Everything travellers need to know about Thailand’s new drinking laws

Alcohol can now be served in restaurants between 2pm to 5pm, but fines up to 10,000 baht apply if drinking outside legal hours. Most establishments already follow rules so it will be hard to break this law.

If you’re planning a trip to Thailand and dreaming of cocktails on the beach or enjoying Bangkok’s buzzing nightlife, there’s one thing you’ll want to get familiar with: the new drinking laws.

Thailand’s updated alcohol regulations, introduced in late 2025, aim to promote a more responsible tourism culture while still letting travellers enjoy the country’s famous party scene. In short, you can still enjoy a beer or cocktail but just know when and where it’s legal to do so.

Here’s everything you need to know before raising a glass in the Land of Smiles.

Legal drinking hours: What’s changed and what hasn’t

Thailand has long had strict alcohol sale hours, and the core rules remain the same:

Alcohol can legally be sold from 11am to 2pm, and again from 5pm. to midnight.

Retail shops, like convenience stores and supermarkets, are still prohibited from selling alcohol between 2pm to 5pm and after midnight.

But there’s one big recent change: as of September 11 this year, restaurants can now legally serve alcohol during the previously banned 2pm to 5pm window. That means you can enjoy a late lunch beer or wine at many restaurants or places to eat, a welcome change for tourists used to more flexible dining norms.

International airports and many hotels remain exceptions, often serving alcohol around the clock to guests. Some designated entertainment zones (especially in cities like Bangkok or Phuket) may also have slightly extended last-call times, but in general, midnight is the nationwide standard.

Religious holidays

Previously, major Buddhist holidays (like Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, or Asarnha Bucha) meant a total alcohol sales ban even for tourists. But that’s now changed.

Since May 2025, alcohol can be served in:

Hotels

International airports

Licensed entertainment venues

Approved tourist areas

So, while your local 7-Eleven might cover its beer shelves, you can still enjoy a drink at your hotel or a tourist-friendly venue. Still, it’s wise to check in advance and respect the cultural significance of these “dry days.”

Even then, if the convenience stores cover the alcohol away, you could always find the smaller mom and pop shops that might have some beer or Lao Khao in the fridge for sale.

New law, new penalty: Fines for after-hours drinking

The biggest legal shift will come into effect on November 8, 2025. Tourists and locals can now be fined up to 10,000 Thai baht (approximately US$400) if caught drinking in licensed venues outside legal hours.

Previously, only venues were punished for serving alcohol late, but with that, even customers can be penalised.

That means no more sneaky beers under the table at 12.30am. If a bar stops serving at midnight, it’s also illegal for you to keep drinking on the premises.

This is part of a broader effort to tighten compliance with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, aimed at curbing the risks of late-night drinking. Thai officials hope that making customers accountable will reduce pressure on bars to break the law.

Bars and restaurants already follow the rules, so it will be hard to break this law unless you go out of your way to do so.

Common-sense rules that still apply

In addition to the time-based restrictions, here are some key laws that every traveller should know:

Minimum drinking age

Even if you come from a country where it is 18, the legal age in Thailand is 20. Bring your ID, especially if you look under 25.

No alcohol in restricted areas

It’s illegal to drink at temples, schools, universities, hospitals, or gas stations. Avoid open containers in public places like parks or outside government buildings.

Election days

Just like religious holidays, elections come with a 24-hour alcohol ban. Hotels will usually inform guests, but it’s smart to check local news if you’re travelling around voting periods.

Advertising restrictions

Thailand’s drinking law bans alcohol advertising that “encourages drinking.” Don’t expect big billboards about alcoholic drinks and bars would often post vague signs like “Special Promotion” without naming the drinks.

No drunk driving

The legal blood alcohol limit is 0.05%, and enforcement is strict. Police checkpoints are common, especially on weekends. Use taxis or ride-hailing apps; they’re cheap and plentiful.

Tips for enjoying nightlife the new legal way

Check venue hours: Don’t assume every bar or restaurant serves alcohol late. Check the posted service times or ask around.

Don’t assume every bar or restaurant serves alcohol late. Check the posted service times or ask around. Start earlier: Begin your night out around 7pm or 8pm to make the most of the legal drinking window.

Begin your night out around 7pm or 8pm to make the most of the legal drinking window. Respect closing time: Once last call is announced (usually by 11.30pm), finish your drink and move on.

Once last call is announced (usually by 11.30pm), finish your drink and move on. Stay hydrated: The tropical heat and alcohol can be a rough combo. Alternate with water, especially if you plan to explore the next day.

The tropical heat and alcohol can be a rough combo. Alternate with water, especially if you plan to explore the next day. Carry ID and cash: Be prepared for inspections with a valid passport (or a copy), a valid form of ID, and some local currency.

What to do after the last call

So what happens once the booze stops flowing? A lot, actually. Thailand’s nightlife isn’t just about bars and beer buckets.

Explore night markets

Check out places like Asiatique in Bangkok or the Rot Fai Train Market in Ratchada. Late-night food, local shopping, live music, and no alcohol needed.

Chinatown food crawl

Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road lights up with neon and noodles after dark. Try satay, mango sticky rice, and more on a guided or self-paced food tour.

Catch a show

Siam Niramit and Thai boxing matches offer cultural entertainment without a drop of alcohol. Prefer cabaret? Try Calypso at Asiatique.

Join a cooking class

Turn your night into a culinary experience. Many schools in Bangkok and Chiang Mai offer fun evening classes where you’ll cook and eat what you make.

See temples at night

Wat Arun in Bangkok and ruins in Ayutthaya glow under evening lights. It’s peaceful, magical — and a completely different vibe from the daytime crowds.

Thailand’s new drinking laws boil down to common sense: enjoy alcohol during legal hours and in the right places, and avoid it when and where it’s not allowed.

The introduction of fines for after-hours drinking reinforces what was always the guideline: when the bar closes, the party’s over (at least the drinking part). Fortunately, this won’t put a damper on your holiday fun. You can still party in Bangkok, chill at a beach bar in Phuket, or cheers with new friends in Chiang Mai, just wrap it up by midnight or so, as things typically do in Thailand.

Thailand’s efforts to promote responsible nightlife with these drinking laws mean that they are aiming to let travellers experience the country in a safer, more culturally enriching way. As with most laws in Thailand, there are still uncertainties about whether it will come into play or not but keep an ear out and be aware.

So go ahead and savour that Chang beer or fruity cocktail during your evening meal, and after the clock strikes twelve, switch gears to a bowl of noodles at the night market or a stroll by the river. Thailand at night is full of life, with or without a drink in hand and even with these laws, not much would have changed for you to notice anyways.