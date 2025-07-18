Thai man dies surrounded by over 100 beer bottles in Rayong home

A Thai man died in his home in the eastern province of Rayong, with over 100 empty beer bottles discovered in his bedroom. Reports suggest he turned to heavy drinking due to severe personal stress.

Rescue workers from the Siam Rayong Foundation were called to a house in the Ban Chang district to assist the man, who was reportedly suffering a seizure and later became unconscious. However, upon arrival, the rescue team found he had already passed away.

The deceased was identified as 44 year old Thaweesak Namwongsa. He divorced his wife and lived at the residence with his 16 year old son.

According to the boy, he returned home from school to find his father convulsing. He immediately sought help from a neighbour, who attempted to perform CPR on Thaweesak, but the effort was unsuccessful. Emergency responders were then called to the scene.

Thaweesak’s son stated that his father had been drinking only beer for over a month. Although the boy had cooked meals for him daily, Thaweesak never ate them. The son was unsure whether his father had any underlying medical conditions.

Rescue workers investigating the scene found over 100 empty beer bottles neatly arranged on the bedroom floor, leaving only a narrow path to walk through. The bed and other furniture were surrounded by the bottles.

The rescue team concluded that Thaweesak had turned to excessive drinking due to personal stress. However, the specific nature of his problems was not disclosed to the public.

There is currently no information about who will assume guardianship of Thaweesak’s son following his death.

The story caused a stir on social media, especially among beer enthusiasts. While many netizens expressed condolences to the family, others criticised Thaweesak for relying on alcohol, noting that it failed to resolve his problems and left his son alone.

An autopsy is being performed on Thaweesak’s body to confirm the cause of his death. It is believed that excessive alcohol consumption contributed to his fatal symptoms.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), alcohol caused more than 2.6 million deaths globally in 2019, primarily due to heavy or binge drinking. Most alcohol-related deaths are caused by chronic conditions such as cancer, heart disease and liver disease, as well as injuries and mental health issues.