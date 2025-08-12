Crowds flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for fortune and blessings

Today, August 12, at Wat Phai Lom in Mueang district, Nakhon Pathom province, crowds gathered to seek fortune and blessings from the revered monk Luang Por Phun and the spirit known as Kuman Sombat. The temple was bustling as people visited to pay their respects, especially during the holiday period leading up to the lottery draw.

Luang Por Phun, a famed monk from Nakhon Pathom, passed away over 20 years ago, yet his body remains preserved in a glass coffin at the temple, drawing many to worship. Positioned behind a large Hanuman statue, the body is a focal point within the large hall dedicated to him.

Also present is Kuman Sombat, a spirit closely associated with Luang Por Phun for over 50 years. Brought to the forefront of the hall by Luang Pi Namfon, Kuman Sombat is a well-known spirit believed to bring luck to devotees who often return to make offerings in gratitude.

The atmosphere was lively, coinciding with National Mother’s Day, as many families brought their parents to the temple for blessings and merit-making.

Chattawee, a 39 year old resident of Sa Krathiam subdistrict in Mueang district, Nakhon Pathom, and a follower of Wat Phai Lom, shared his experience. He brought his mother to the temple in their new red-plate car to receive blessings for safety and prosperity, in line with Thai beliefs about auspicious beginnings.

Previously, he had sought blessings from Luang Por Phun and Kuman Sombat and returned with good fortune each time. During this visit, he lit incense and received the number 464 as a lucky number from Kuman Sombat, vowing to return with a large remote-controlled car as an offering if he wins a major prize.

Visitors and lottery enthusiasts who came to seek fortune from Wat Phai Lom’s sacred figures went on to browse the lottery stalls set up by vendors, hoping to find their winning numbers and secure their own luck and prosperity, reported KhaoSod.