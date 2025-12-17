Chiang Mai set for UNESCO World Heritage nomination approval

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 17, 2025, 2:45 PM
80 2 minutes read
Chiang Mai set for UNESCO World Heritage nomination approval | Thaiger
Wat Chedi Luang | Photo via Tourism Authority of Thailand

Thailand is moving to nominate Chiang Mai’s ancient Lanna capital for UNESCO World Heritage status, with seven iconic temples and the city’s historical layout forming the foundation.

Yesterday, December 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, and Minister of Culture Sabina Thaised chaired the fifth meeting of Thailand’s national committee on the protection of world heritage sites.

The committee, which includes representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies, approved the nomination titled “Chiang Mai: Capital of Lanna” for submission to UNESCO as a cultural World Heritage Site.

Chiang Mai has been on Thailand’s tentative World Heritage list since 2015. Officials now aim to fast-track the nomination to meet UNESCO’s January 30, 2026 deadline, which marks the final year that sites already on the list can submit a direct nomination without first completing a new two-year preliminary assessment.

Rawiwan Phuridej, Permanent Secretary of Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, during a UNESCO heritage meeting
Rawiwan Phuridej, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment | Photo via Khaosod

Rawiwan Phuridej, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said the nomination dossier has already been revised in line with feedback from the World Heritage Centre and is now ready for Cabinet approval. If approved in time, the dossier will be submitted to UNESCO within the current window, avoiding delays caused by the new rules.

The Chiang Mai nomination focuses on seven key temples that highlight Lanna civilisation’s architectural and cultural identity:

  1. Wat Chiang Man – The oldest temple in Chiang Mai, founded by King Mangrai.

    Related Articles

  2. Wat Chedi Luang – Once home to the largest chedi (stupa) in the Lanna Kingdom.

  3. Wat Phra Singh – Features artwork from multiple Lanna periods and houses the revered Phra Singh Buddha image.

  4. Wat Suan Dok – Reflects links between Lanna, Sukhothai, and Bagan cultures; also serves as a royal cemetery for Northern nobility.

  5. Wat Umong – Unique for its underground tunnel architecture, the only one of its kind in Thailand.

  6. Wat Phra That Doi Suthep – A sacred site symbolising key Buddhist beliefs in Lanna tradition.

  7. Wat Chet Yot – Inspired by Indian Buddhist architecture, it includes all seven great sacred sites (Sattamahasthana).

Orthophoto map showing the proposed UNESCO World Heritage site in Chiang Mai, including the historic moat and city walls
Map showing the nominated UNESCO World Heritage area of Chiang Mai | Photo via Khaosod

Also included in the nomination are Chiang Mai’s original square-shaped city layout, complete with preserved city walls and moats.

Former Fine Arts Department chief Bowornwet Rungreungkiat, part of the national heritage committee, noted that the Lanna-era structures not only enrich Thailand’s cultural map but also hold outstanding universal value (OUV) as defined by UNESCO.

Khaosod reported that officials hope the World Heritage designation will help preserve Chiang Mai’s Lanna identity and boost sustainable tourism, similar to what Sukhothai and Ayutthaya have achieved.

In related news, Chiang Mai is quickly transforming into a powerful new player in Thailand’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism scene.

Latest Thailand News
Making a splash: Garner by IHG arrives in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Making a splash: Garner by IHG arrives in Southeast Asia

19 seconds ago
Chiang Mai set for UNESCO World Heritage nomination approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai set for UNESCO World Heritage nomination approval

11 minutes ago
Rayong woman arrested in acid attack on husband on his birthday | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong woman arrested in acid attack on husband on his birthday

21 minutes ago
voco Bangkok Surawong opens its doors in Bangkok | Thaiger Tourism News

voco Bangkok Surawong opens its doors in Bangkok

46 minutes ago
Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm

1 hour ago
3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket

1 hour ago
Motorcycle taxi driver found dead in police outpost bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle taxi driver found dead in police outpost bathroom

2 hours ago
Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist nearly loses leg after crashing into parked pickup in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign motorcyclist nearly loses leg after crashing into parked pickup in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Two lucky Lottery Plus buyers claim 48 million baht first prize | Thaiger Thailand News

Two lucky Lottery Plus buyers claim 48 million baht first prize

4 hours ago
American man detained in Surin after photographing military airport | Thaiger Thailand News

American man detained in Surin after photographing military airport

5 hours ago
Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025 | Thaiger Entertainment

Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025

5 hours ago
Motorbike theft gang busted in Phuket after series of robberies | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorbike theft gang busted in Phuket after series of robberies

21 hours ago
South Korean YouTubers say they fell in love with Bangkok within one day | Thaiger Bangkok News

South Korean YouTubers say they fell in love with Bangkok within one day

21 hours ago
French national and four Myanmar workers arrested in Phangan | Thaiger Crime News

French national and four Myanmar workers arrested in Phangan

21 hours ago
Construction worker found dead in remote area in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction worker found dead in remote area in Pathum Thani

22 hours ago
Pickpocket gang caught on CCTV stealing from foreign woman in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pickpocket gang caught on CCTV stealing from foreign woman in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha

23 hours ago
Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket

23 hours ago
Thai student rescued from phone scam at Kamphaeng Phet resort | Thaiger Crime News

Thai student rescued from phone scam at Kamphaeng Phet resort

24 hours ago
Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant

1 day ago
Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres

1 day ago
More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom

1 day ago
Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach

1 day ago
Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent

1 day ago
Chiang Mai NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 17, 2025, 2:45 PM
80 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.