Thai ranger loses leg in landmine blast near Cambodia border

Blast at historic site underscores ongoing dangers

Bright Choomanee
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Picture courtesy of ลุงเกรียง หมีแบกกล้อง Facebook

A landmine explosion resulted in a paramilitary ranger losing his leg during a border patrol near an ancient temple in Surin province this morning, August 12.

According to the Royal Thai Army, the incident occurred at 9.10am as a team from the 2610 Paramilitary Ranger Company was conducting a patrol near the Ta Muen Thom temple ruins in the Phanom Dong Rak district, which is located near the border with Cambodia.

The injured ranger received immediate medical attention and was taken to the hospital.

This incident coincided with the Thai military and government reiterating their protest against Cambodia’s use of anti-personnel landmines. They argue this violates the Ottawa Treaty and reflects a lack of sincerity in Cambodia’s ceasefire agreement with Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

Recently, explosions from newly laid landmines have injured 12 Thai soldiers along the Thai-Cambodian border. Of these, four soldiers lost their legs, in addition to the injury sustained in the latest incident.

Picture courtesy of ลุงเกรียง หมีแบกกล้อง Facebook

In similar news, three members of the Thai military sustained injuries from a landmine explosion during a routine patrol near the Thai-Cambodian border in Kantharalak district, Sisaket province, on August 9.

This marks the fourth incident since mid-July where Thai soldiers have been harmed by mines in contested border regions. Previous incidents have seen the army attribute the mines’ placement to Cambodian forces.

The explosion occurred at approximately 10am in the Chong Don Ao-Krissana area, about 1.8 kilometres from Phu Makua, as reported by the 2nd Army Region Operations Centre. The area, previously cleared and regularly patrolled by Thai infantry, lies within Thai territory.

During a patrol, Infantry Company 111 was installing barbed wire fencing when they accidentally detonated a landmine. The team was led by 32 year old Sgt Maj First Class Thani Paha, who lost his left foot in the blast.

Pvt Pakpoom Chaisura sustained injuries to his arm and back, while Pvt Thananchai Kraiwong suffered a concussion and ruptured eardrum. All injured soldiers were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

