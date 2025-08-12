Monks defrocked after drug tests in Taphan Hin temples

Today, August 12, a coordinated operation involving the local administration and Taphan Hin police targeted two temples to conduct drug tests on monks. Five monks were found with positive results for drugs and have been defrocked and sent for rehabilitation.

Thaneya Naipinit, Governor of Phichit province, initiated this drug crackdown and temple reform. Suphot Rattanarungruang, district chief of Taphan Hin, along with Wongsthorn Butsen, district security officer, led more than 10 officers in the No Drugs No Dealers operation.

The plan was to conduct drug tests on monks and novices across 36 temples in Taphan Hin district, which houses a total of 232 monks and novices. Yesterday, August 11, they conducted surprise inspections at two temples, where five monks tested positive for drugs.

The monks were subsequently defrocked and taken for treatment at Somdet Phra Yupharat Taphan Hin Hospital. Meanwhile, the Taphan Hin police are investigating further to identify the sources of drug distribution within the temples, reported KhaoSod.

จู่โจมบุก 2 วัด ตรวจฉี่หาสารเสพติด จับสึก พระ 5 รูป ฉี่สีม่วง ส่งบำบัด

In similar news, a temple in Phuket was shaken by scandal after three monks and two staff members tested positive for methamphetamine during an unexpected drug raid.

At 2pm on August 7, Cherng Talay Police, together with the Phuket Provincial Office of Buddhism, Thalang district officials, public health officers, and temple committee members, conducted a joint operation at Wat Cherng Talay in Thalang.

The raid came in response to a formal complaint filed the previous day by temple committee chairperson Worapong Sae Jia, who accused some monks and workers of illegal drug use.

Random urine tests were administered to seven monks and five staff, with three monks and two workers testing positive for methamphetamine.

Confronted with the proof, the three monks willingly renounced their robes immediately and consented to undergo rehabilitation following the Narcotics Act.

