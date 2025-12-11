Where does Thailand’s 5G rank across Asia?

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: December 11, 2025, 6:25 PM
52 3 minutes read
Where does Thailand’s 5G rank across Asia? | Thaiger

Thailand has made significant progress in rolling out 5G networks, positioning itself as a growing player in Asia’s digital landscape.

Since the initial commercial launch of 5G services in 2020, the country has rapidly expanded coverage, improved speeds, and invested in infrastructure to support high-speed mobile connectivity.

With Asia home to some of the world’s fastest and most advanced networks, it’s important to examine where Thailand stands and how it compares to other regional leaders. Here is a closer look at where Thailand’s 5G ranks across Asia.

Thailand’s 5G infrastructure and coverage

Thailand has focused on rapidly deploying 5G networks in urban centres and key economic zones. Major telecommunications operators, including AIS and TrueMove H, have collaborated with global technology providers to ensure infrastructure meets international standards.

By mid-2025, Thailand’s 5G population coverage reached approximately 5%, with ambitious plans to expand further by 2026.

The rollout strategy has prioritised Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and other metropolitan areas where high data consumption and business needs justify investment.

Despite this focus, rural areas still face limited coverage, which remains a barrier to universal 5G access. This uneven distribution affects Thailand’s overall ranking across Asia, as countries with broader national coverage gain an advantage in connectivity scores.

Related Articles

Thailand’s 5G networks currently offer average download speeds of around 350 Mbps in urban centres, which is competitive but still behind leaders such as South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

These countries consistently report average speeds above 400 Mbps, with some urban areas exceeding 1 Gbps. While Thailand is improving rapidly, the disparity highlights the need for continued infrastructure investment and spectrum allocation to maintain regional competitiveness.

Where does Thailand's 5G rank across Asia? | News by Thaiger
Smart city and connection lines. Internet concept of global business. Photo courtesy of iStock

Applications driving 5G growth

Thailand’s 5G network is not only about speed and coverage but also about enabling innovative applications. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and tourism are beginning to integrate 5G to improve efficiency and customer experience.

High-speed networks allow real-time data transmission, remote monitoring, and enhanced digital services.

Mobile gaming and online entertainment are also benefiting from Thailand’s 5G expansion, and fast networks provide seamless streaming, low latency gameplay, and improved user experiences, similar to the reliable service expected from popular platforms like today’s safest uk casino sites.

These advancements are contributing to growing consumer demand and awareness of 5G’s advantages in everyday life.

The government is also promoting 5G adoption for public services and smart city initiatives. Pilot projects in urban mobility, traffic management, and remote healthcare demonstrate how high-speed connectivity can enhance quality of life.

Continued support for these projects will be critical in raising Thailand’s position relative to regional competitors.

Where does Thailand's 5G rank across Asia? | News by Thaiger
Satellite internet of the future

Comparison with other Asian countries

Asia hosts some of the world’s most advanced 5G networks. South Korea has long been recognised as a global leader, with extensive nationwide coverage and highly optimised networks. Japan and Singapore also rank highly, offering ultra-fast speeds, low latency, and wide adoption across sectors.

China, as the largest 5G market, has combined rapid network expansion with aggressive industrial deployment, using 5G to power smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and remote manufacturing.

Thailand’s progress, while impressive, is more modest compared to these leaders. Reports from 2025 suggest that Thailand ranks within the top 10 in Asia for 5G adoption and average speeds, but is behind countries with earlier deployments and larger infrastructure budgets.

The country’s urban-centric approach boosts speeds in key areas but limits the national average, which in turn influences the overall regional ranking.

Economic considerations also shape investments in 5G technology. Thailand’s government has prioritised cost-effective expansion, leveraging public-private partnerships and foreign expertise.

This strategy has enabled the rapid development of urban networks while keeping costs manageable, but rural connectivity lags behind.

Where does Thailand's 5G rank across Asia? | News by Thaiger

Challenges and future outlook

Despite progress, Thailand faces challenges in achieving a top-tier regional ranking. Infrastructure deployment in rural regions, spectrum allocation, network security, and device affordability remain significant hurdles.

Additionally, regional competition continues to intensify as countries like China, South Korea, and Singapore invest heavily in next-generation technologies and industrial applications.

Looking ahead, Thailand’s strategic focus on urban hubs, coupled with government and private-sector collaboration, is likely to further improve coverage and performance. Expansion into rural areas and greater adoption across industries could help Thailand rise in Asia’s 5G rankings by 2026 and beyond.

Final thoughts

Thailand has made notable strides in developing 5G networks, with strong coverage in urban centres and applications across key industries. While the country ranks within the top 10 in Asia, it still trails behind leaders such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and China.

Continued investment in infrastructure, rural deployment, and industrial applications will be crucial for improving Thailand’s position. With strategic planning and growing consumer adoption, Thailand’s 5G network has the potential to become a competitive force in Asia, supporting both innovation and enhanced connectivity for its population.

Latest Thailand News
Four arrested in Bangkok hotel after Suvarnabhumi drone scare | Thaiger Thailand News

Four arrested in Bangkok hotel after Suvarnabhumi drone scare

42 minutes ago
Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia | Thaiger Thailand News

Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia

2 hours ago
Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani

2 hours ago
Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail

3 hours ago
Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home

4 hours ago
Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers

5 hours ago
Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village

5 hours ago
Top hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand (2026) | Thaiger Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Top hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand (2026)

7 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi holds emergency meeting after drone incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi holds emergency meeting after drone incident

7 hours ago
Starving lions and bears found in raid on border casino | Thaiger Thailand News

Starving lions and bears found in raid on border casino

8 hours ago
Chulalongkorn University hosts Bhutan’s King and Queen for honorary degrees | Thaiger Education

Chulalongkorn University hosts Bhutan’s King and Queen for honorary degrees

8 hours ago
Udon Thani teacher apologises after kneeing 10 year old | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani teacher apologises after kneeing 10 year old

9 hours ago
Road Rage Horror: Man Gunned Down on Si Rat Expressway After Toll Dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Road Rage Horror: Man Gunned Down on Si Rat Expressway After Toll Dispute

9 hours ago
Cambodia claims Buakaw is a Cambodian citizen | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia claims Buakaw is a Cambodian citizen

1 day ago
Korat prisoner tries to flee interrogation, ends up in hospital instead | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Korat prisoner tries to flee interrogation, ends up in hospital instead

1 day ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya over large Pod K production | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya over large Pod K production

1 day ago
Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found dead in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found dead in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Chinese man allegedly steals bag from Thai woman at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man allegedly steals bag from Thai woman at Bangkok airport

1 day ago
Woman gives birth in pickup truck near Ayutthaya roundabout | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman gives birth in pickup truck near Ayutthaya roundabout

1 day ago
Viral sign outlines ID policy for applicants with changed appearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral sign outlines ID policy for applicants with changed appearance

1 day ago
Condo residents protest after juristic manager turns rooftop into dog farm | Thaiger Thailand News

Condo residents protest after juristic manager turns rooftop into dog farm

1 day ago
CCTV trail points to coordinated hit in killing of Phatthalung village headman | Thaiger Thailand News

CCTV trail points to coordinated hit in killing of Phatthalung village headman

1 day ago
Bangkok fire kills man and over 10 cats in midnight blaze | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fire kills man and over 10 cats in midnight blaze

1 day ago
16 year old app-based rider fatally stabbed after road dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

16 year old app-based rider fatally stabbed after road dispute

1 day ago
Realsmart positions AI at the core of its 2026 growth strategy | Thaiger Thailand News

Realsmart positions AI at the core of its 2026 growth strategy

1 day ago
Business News
Tags
Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: December 11, 2025, 6:25 PM
52 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.