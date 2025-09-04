Thailand builds 16-kilometres fence amid Cambodia border tensions

New barrier aims to prevent illegal settlements and assert Thai sovereignty

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 minute agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
54 1 minute read
Thailand builds 16-kilometres fence amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of กองบัญชาการกองทัพไทย Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters Facebook

The Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation has approved the construction of a 16-kilometre fence along a disputed border area. This fence will connect Baan Nong Chan to Baan Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province.

During a meeting, the governor of Sa Kaeo, leading the provincial centre, proposed this plan. According to Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, the centre’s spokesperson, the fence aims to bolster border security and safeguard residents, following local reports of Cambodians encroaching on forest land. The fence is intended to be built across the 50th and 51st border markers.

Baan Nong Chan has recently become a focal point due to confrontations between Thai villagers and Cambodian settlers, who protested after the Thai military encircled the village with barbed wire. Thailand asserts that the land was initially designated as a refugee camp for those fleeing the Cambodian war in the 1970s, and it has been occupied by refugees and their descendants since.

Rear Adm Surasant mentioned plans to investigate land rights in the area. Charges for violating the Forest Act are anticipated against Cambodian nationals trespassing on forest areas.

The meeting on Wednesday also covered the visit of a team of ASEAN military observers to the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command on Tuesday. The information collected is expected to help the Interim Observer Team assess the situation fairly, as stated by Rear Adm Surasant.

Preparations are underway for the General Border Committee meeting from September 7 to September 10 in Koh Kong, Cambodia, with a press briefing to be held in Trat, Thailand.

In a related update, Acting Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit assured that potential political changes in Thailand, such as the possible dissolution of Parliament, would not impact the Thai-Cambodian border situation. He explained that the Ministry of Defence Organisation Act grants authority to the supreme commander-in-chief and subordinates to manage the situation, reported Bangkok Post.

Related Articles

When questioned about the possibility of Cambodia exploiting the political situation in Thailand, General Nattaphon stated that the situation remains stable, with border forces prepared.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues

20 seconds ago
Thailand builds 16-kilometres fence amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand builds 16-kilometres fence amid Cambodia border tensions

1 minute ago
Phichit monk accused of sexually assaulting at least 3 boys | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit monk accused of sexually assaulting at least 3 boys

11 minutes ago
Tensions escalate as Thai officials demand Cambodians to leave illegal settlements (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Tensions escalate as Thai officials demand Cambodians to leave illegal settlements (video)

22 minutes ago
15 year old Thai girl stabbed for viewing rival&#8217;s TikTok profile | Thaiger Thailand News

15 year old Thai girl stabbed for viewing rival’s TikTok profile

47 minutes ago
Chon Buri&#8217;s Takhian Tia signs MOU to fight drugs in schools | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri’s Takhian Tia signs MOU to fight drugs in schools

2 hours ago
Police intercept illegal transport of 71 Myanmar nationals in Tak | Thaiger Crime News

Police intercept illegal transport of 71 Myanmar nationals in Tak

2 hours ago
New non-stop Mumbai to Phuket flight opens doors for tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

New non-stop Mumbai to Phuket flight opens doors for tourists

2 hours ago
Man arrested for indecent acts against woman with disability in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested for indecent acts against woman with disability in Pathum Thani

3 hours ago
Bangkok taxi passenger injured in random shooting, suspect blames mental illness | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi passenger injured in random shooting, suspect blames mental illness

3 hours ago
Police bust drug ring in Bangkok, seizing assets over 13 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust drug ring in Bangkok, seizing assets over 13 million baht

3 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s beach camping proposal faces opposition from tourists | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s beach camping proposal faces opposition from tourists

3 hours ago
Thai man shoots motorcyclist in Trang, mistaking victim for thief | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man shoots motorcyclist in Trang, mistaking victim for thief

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s aviation authority may lift Nok Air flight suspension | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand’s aviation authority may lift Nok Air flight suspension

3 hours ago
Phuket’s Patong Tunnel greenlit with 11-billion-baht budget | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Patong Tunnel greenlit with 11-billion-baht budget

3 hours ago
Cambodian smugglers caught with illegal cigarettes in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian smugglers caught with illegal cigarettes in Sa Kaeo

4 hours ago
Phumtham faces legal heat over House dissolution request | Thaiger Bangkok News

Phumtham faces legal heat over House dissolution request

4 hours ago
Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala&#8217;s Betong district | Thaiger South Thailand News

Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala’s Betong district

4 hours ago
2 more victims die in hospital following murder-suicide in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

2 more victims die in hospital following murder-suicide in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Political showdown: Thailand&#8217;s House to vote on new PM tomorrow | Thaiger Politics News

Political showdown: Thailand’s House to vote on new PM tomorrow

4 hours ago
Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell

5 hours ago
Heavy rain warning issued for 35 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning issued for 35 Thai provinces including Bangkok

5 hours ago
Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist

20 hours ago
Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea | Thaiger Politics News

Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea

21 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 minute agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
54 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.