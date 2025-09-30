Big Joke strikes back with lawsuit against top judges (video)

A former senior police officer has filed a lawsuit against top judges, accusing them of interfering in a court ruling that led to his controversial dismissal.

Former Deputy National Police Chief Police General Surachate Hakparn, better known as Big Joke, has filed a corruption complaint against two of the most senior figures in Thailand’s judiciary.

The explosive lawsuit, submitted to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, accuses Prasitsak Meelarp, President of the Supreme Administrative Court, and Anuwat Taraswang, head of the court’s Wrongful Acts and Other Liabilities Division, of unlawful interference in a ruling that led to Surachate’s removal from the police force.

At the heart of the case is an alleged audio recording in which a directive was reportedly given to overturn an initial court decision that favoured Surachate.

He insists that his dismissal was unjust and politically motivated, following accusations of involvement in online gambling networks and money laundering—charges he has repeatedly denied.

According to Big Joke, a judicial panel initially ruled 3–2 in his favour, annulling the dismissal order and potentially paving the way for his return to the police force.

However, he claims Anuwat, allegedly acting on orders from Prasitsak, intervened and called for a full bench review by the Supreme Administrative Court, ultimately leading to a reversal of the original verdict.

“This constitutes a grave violation of judicial independence. Their responsibility is to oversee and expedite cases impartially, without interfering in confidential rulings.”

The legal challenge marks a dramatic twist in the already sensational saga of Big Joke, whose meteoric rise through the police ranks made him a household name before his sudden fall from grace.

The Criminal Court will now determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed with a full investigation, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, the case adds further tension between law enforcement and the judiciary at a time when public trust in both institutions is under increased scrutiny.

Surachate’s legal team has indicated they are prepared to submit the alleged audio file as evidence and call for a full review of the judicial process behind his dismissal.