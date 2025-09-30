Big Joke strikes back with lawsuit against top judges (video)

Ex-officer claims court panel was pressured to reverse key ruling

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
189 1 minute read
Big Joke strikes back with lawsuit against top judges (video) | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A former senior police officer has filed a lawsuit against top judges, accusing them of interfering in a court ruling that led to his controversial dismissal.

Former Deputy National Police Chief Police General Surachate Hakparn, better known as Big Joke, has filed a corruption complaint against two of the most senior figures in Thailand’s judiciary.

The explosive lawsuit, submitted to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, accuses Prasitsak Meelarp, President of the Supreme Administrative Court, and Anuwat Taraswang, head of the court’s Wrongful Acts and Other Liabilities Division, of unlawful interference in a ruling that led to Surachate’s removal from the police force.

At the heart of the case is an alleged audio recording in which a directive was reportedly given to overturn an initial court decision that favoured Surachate.

He insists that his dismissal was unjust and politically motivated, following accusations of involvement in online gambling networks and money laundering—charges he has repeatedly denied.

According to Big Joke, a judicial panel initially ruled 3–2 in his favour, annulling the dismissal order and potentially paving the way for his return to the police force.

Related Articles

However, he claims Anuwat, allegedly acting on orders from Prasitsak, intervened and called for a full bench review by the Supreme Administrative Court, ultimately leading to a reversal of the original verdict.

“This constitutes a grave violation of judicial independence. Their responsibility is to oversee and expedite cases impartially, without interfering in confidential rulings.”

The legal challenge marks a dramatic twist in the already sensational saga of Big Joke, whose meteoric rise through the police ranks made him a household name before his sudden fall from grace.

The Criminal Court will now determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed with a full investigation, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, the case adds further tension between law enforcement and the judiciary at a time when public trust in both institutions is under increased scrutiny.

Surachate’s legal team has indicated they are prepared to submit the alleged audio file as evidence and call for a full review of the judicial process behind his dismissal.

Latest Thailand News
Samut Prakan garage shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan garage shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured

9 seconds ago
Big Joke strikes back with lawsuit against top judges (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Big Joke strikes back with lawsuit against top judges (video)

19 minutes ago
Suvarnabhumi flies high with booming flights and upgrades | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi flies high with booming flights and upgrades

46 minutes ago
Drunk BMW driver drives against traffic and causes 10 car pile-up | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk BMW driver drives against traffic and causes 10 car pile-up

55 minutes ago
Debt and despair: Man dies from shotgun wound in Wichit | Thaiger Phuket News

Debt and despair: Man dies from shotgun wound in Wichit

1 hour ago
Bualoi batters Thailand as flood warnings sweep nation | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Bualoi batters Thailand as flood warnings sweep nation

1 hour ago
Pickup driver claims brake failure after crashing man twice in Chiang Rai temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup driver claims brake failure after crashing man twice in Chiang Rai temple

17 hours ago
Thailand’s border trade plunges 23.6% in August as Cambodia market collapses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s border trade plunges 23.6% in August as Cambodia market collapses

17 hours ago
Car smashes into Chiang Mai restaurant, narrowly running over foreign diners | Thaiger Thailand News

Car smashes into Chiang Mai restaurant, narrowly running over foreign diners

18 hours ago
Thailand eyes private-run ‘lotto-style’ lottery to boost jackpots | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand eyes private-run ‘lotto-style’ lottery to boost jackpots

19 hours ago
Bangkok graffiti vandals slammed for defacing Spanish artist&#8217;s mural | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok graffiti vandals slammed for defacing Spanish artist’s mural

19 hours ago
EXAT mulls toll fee cuts and new Easy Pass perks | Thaiger Thailand News

EXAT mulls toll fee cuts and new Easy Pass perks

19 hours ago
Thai construction worker killed in staircase collapse in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai construction worker killed in staircase collapse in Bangkok hotel

20 hours ago
Court orders BMA to pay 11 billion baht to BTS for Green Line operations | Thaiger Bangkok News

Court orders BMA to pay 11 billion baht to BTS for Green Line operations

20 hours ago
Anutin outlines new policies on tourism, trade, and constitutional reform | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin outlines new policies on tourism, trade, and constitutional reform

21 hours ago
Thai millionaire market owner found dead in Ratchaburi canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai millionaire market owner found dead in Ratchaburi canal

21 hours ago
Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment

21 hours ago
Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand

23 hours ago
Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms

23 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate

23 hours ago
Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime

24 hours ago
South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest

24 hours ago
Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood

1 day ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

1 day ago
Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment

1 day ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
189 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.