Tensions escalate as Thai officials demand Cambodians to leave illegal settlements (video)

Picture courtesy of สื่อปราจีนบุรี Facebook

Today, 4 September, border tensions flared in Ban Nong Chan, Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo, after Thai officials put up trilingual warning signs (Thai–English–Khmer) demanding that Cambodians vacate the area immediately.

The escalation comes after Sa Kaeo Governor Prinya Phothisat sent an official letter to Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia, yesterday, 3 September, requesting the removal of 170 households who had illegally settled and built homes in Baan Nong Chan and Baan Nong Ya Kaew.

Thai officials stressed that the disputed land is fully Thai territory and is not part of the 2000 MOU (MOU43). The settlers’ occupation is a clear violation of Thai sovereignty and breaches local laws, including the Forestry Act B.E. 2484 (1941) and the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979).

Officials warned that if Cambodia does not comply, Thailand is ready to take decisive legal action to protect national dignity and border integrity, in line with agreements from the General Border Committee (GBC) and ongoing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Officials have also installed trilingual signs (Thai–Khmer–English) to alert settlers about the legal consequences of their actions. Violations of the Immigration Act carry penalties of up to 2 years in prison or fines up to 20,000 baht (approximately US$610).

Forestry Act violations can result in up to 5 years imprisonment or fines up to 50,000 baht (around US$1,530), or both. For encroachments exceeding 25 rai (roughly 9.9 acres), penalties increase to 2 to 25 years imprisonment and fines of 10,000 to 100,000 baht (US$305 to 3,050).

Thai officials made it clear: “Every inch of Thai land is sovereign. Illegal encroachment or false claims will not be tolerated.”

Picture courtesy of Ch7

Some Cambodian settlers reacted angrily, gathering near the Thai side of the border, with a few carrying sticks and other makeshift tools, increasing the tension.

In response, Thai officials deployed additional troops and border police, establishing patrol units in forested areas to prevent any potential clashes.

Picture courtesy of สื่อปราจีนบุรี Facebook

A local administrative source confirmed that all personnel were instructed to act with caution and restraint, prioritising the avoidance of confrontation to prevent escalation into an international dispute.

Meanwhile, Thai residents in Ban Nong Chan and nearby villages monitored the situation closely, concerned about potential threats to safety and daily life.

May be an image of 2 people

This morning, the area remained under Thai control, with no violent incidents reported, though officials continued tight surveillance of Cambodian movements along the border, reported Ch7.

