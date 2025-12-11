Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket

Published: December 11, 2025, 5:38 PM
Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket
Photo by Facebook/ Wongwit Sand

Thai netizens shared mixed reactions after a Phuket driver condemned a foreign rider for making an illegal U-turn over a traffic island.

The Thai driver posted dashcam footage of the incident on his Facebook account, Wongwit Sand. The clip was later reshared by Newshawk Phuket Facebook page, which supported Wongwit’s criticism writing…

“Foreigner tries bringing death to himself, making a U-turn on the traffic island.”

The video showed a foreign motorcyclist carrying a passenger riding on the traffic island to perform a U-turn. He was moments away from rejoining the left lane when Wongwit approached at high speed, forcing the rider to come to an abrupt stop.

Many Thai netizens condemned the foreigner for breaking traffic laws and endangering both himself and others. However, a large number of online users criticised Wongwit’s behaviour as well, accusing him of deliberately speeding up to intimidate the rider.

Foreigner criticised for illegal U-turn in Phuket
Photo by Facebook/ Wongwit Sand

Some netizens also argued that foreigners copy the risky behaviour they see locals doing, noting that many Thai riders make illegal U-turns on traffic islands without being filmed or criticised online. Comments included…

“What I hate is that you saw the foreigner but did not slow down. What you did could have caused injuries or deaths.”

“So reckless. It’s not hard to use the proper U-turn spot.”

“Most motorists die because of speeding drivers.”

“I saw you driving in the left lane around 60 kilometres per hour, then suddenly switching to the right and accelerating past 100 kilometres per hour when you noticed the rider. You know your intention best.”

“What’s the point of posting this? Thais do it every day.”

“Don’t blame only foreigners. Thai riders do this too.”

Thai driver exposes illegal behaviour of foreign rider ends up facing criticism
Photo by Facebook/ Wongwit Sand

Following the backlash, Wongwit deleted the video and explained in the comment section of Newshawk Phuket’s post that the clip did not show the full situation. He claimed the foreign rider had earlier parked illegally on the traffic island to let his girlfriend get on the motorcycle before making the U-turn.

He insisted he did not intend to speed up to threaten the rider and said he veered left to avoid a collision, adding he had no desire to cause an accident because it would only waste time and money.

A similar case was reported in September when two foreign riders were caught on video making an illegal U-turn in Phuket. Public reactions were nearly identical, with many stating that Thai motorists frequently set the wrong example for foreign visitors.

Petch Petpailin Published: December 11, 2025, 5:38 PM
