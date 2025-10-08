Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims

The House Committee plans to call Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob and relevant agencies tomorrow, October 9, to address allegations of a 40 million baht bribery linked to online criminal activities.

Siam Hathasongkroh, chairman of the House Committee on Communications, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy and Society, and a Pheu Thai MP for Nong Bua Lam Phu, stated that the committee meeting tomorrow will examine the alleged bribery attempt revealed by Chaichanok during the government’s policy statement last week.

At that time, Chaichanok claimed that an approach was made through an MP, offering 40 million baht per month to ignore crackdowns on call centre scams, online fraud, and illegal gambling websites.

Siam emphasised the importance of addressing the issue.

“The minister is obliged to pursue legal action against those involved.”

He noted the committee’s growing concern over the resurgence of cybercrime, highlighting that scam-related losses have surged beyond 90 million baht daily, amounting to at least one billion baht monthly. He warned that without clear policies from the new administration, the economic impact on Thailand could worsen.

Bangkok Post reported that Siam also mentioned that the committee will question the ministry about its cybercrime suppression strategy. He recalled that the previous administration under Paetongtarn Shinawatra prioritised the issue, successfully preventing public losses worth tens of billions of baht each year.

“If this government lacks genuine intent to address the problem, cybercriminal groups will return and harm the Thai economy again.”

In related news, the director of the New Bang Bua Thong Municipality Public Works Division in Nonthaburi was arrested for allegedly accepting a 100,000 baht bribe in exchange for issuing a building permit.

The 48 year old official denied the allegation levied against him by the Anti-Corruption Division and the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, claiming the money was intended to hire external engineers and architects for the construction project.