Shooting injures student in Trang romantic dispute

A 19 year old man and a 16 year old boy engaged in a physical confrontation over a romantic dispute, resulting in a school shooting that injured an 18 year old female student. The incident led to the swift arrest of two people and the recovery of the firearm used.

The incident occurred on August 18 at 1am in Mueang district, Trang province, near the entrance of Suan Somdet Phra Srinagarindra 95 park. The victim, a senior high school student referred to as A, sustained a gunshot wound to her hip.

Following the shooting, the police of Mueang Trang Police Station conducted an investigation and identified the shooters as 19 year old Thee and 21 year old Jedsadaporn, who were subsequently taken into custody.

Initial investigations revealed that the confrontation stemmed from a dispute between two groups over a romantic interest. Cee, a 19 year old associated with one of the groups, had arranged a one-on-one fight with the 16 year old rival at Suan Somdet Phra Srinagarindra 95.

When the time came, both parties arrived with groups of 30 to 40 people. A was present with her boyfriend to observe the fight. However, before the fight could commence, gunshots rang out, causing chaos as both groups dispersed.

It was discovered that A had been struck by a bullet in the hip. Further investigations suggested that four other people at the scene were also in possession of firearms.

Police are expanding their investigation and plan to file charges against the two identified gunmen, following up with legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

