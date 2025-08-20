Shooting injures student in Trang romantic dispute

Love rivalry escalates into violence, leaving classmate wounded

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
195 1 minute read
Shooting injures student in Trang romantic dispute | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Andamantime News - อันดามันไทม์ Facebook

A 19 year old man and a 16 year old boy engaged in a physical confrontation over a romantic dispute, resulting in a school shooting that injured an 18 year old female student. The incident led to the swift arrest of two people and the recovery of the firearm used.

The incident occurred on August 18 at 1am in Mueang district, Trang province, near the entrance of Suan Somdet Phra Srinagarindra 95 park. The victim, a senior high school student referred to as A, sustained a gunshot wound to her hip.

Following the shooting, the police of Mueang Trang Police Station conducted an investigation and identified the shooters as 19 year old Thee and 21 year old Jedsadaporn, who were subsequently taken into custody.

Initial investigations revealed that the confrontation stemmed from a dispute between two groups over a romantic interest. Cee, a 19 year old associated with one of the groups, had arranged a one-on-one fight with the 16 year old rival at Suan Somdet Phra Srinagarindra 95.

When the time came, both parties arrived with groups of 30 to 40 people. A was present with her boyfriend to observe the fight. However, before the fight could commence, gunshots rang out, causing chaos as both groups dispersed.

It was discovered that A had been struck by a bullet in the hip. Further investigations suggested that four other people at the scene were also in possession of firearms.

Police are expanding their investigation and plan to file charges against the two identified gunmen, following up with legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles
Shooting injures student in Trang romantic dispute | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Andamantime News – อันดามันไทม์ Facebook

In similar news, Bangkok police have launched an investigation into a shooting involving a Uthenthawai campus student that left one person critically injured. The incident occurred on January 29, near the Maboonkrong area at the intersection of Phaya Thai and Chula 12 roads.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets | Thaiger Aviation News

Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets

4 minutes ago
EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight | Thaiger Pattaya News

EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight

37 minutes ago
Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes

42 minutes ago
Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fau fined for unclear crab omelette pricing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fau fined for unclear crab omelette pricing

57 minutes ago
Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump

1 hour ago
Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud

1 hour ago
Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge | Thaiger Business News

Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge

1 hour ago
Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in

3 hours ago
Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges

3 hours ago
Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge

3 hours ago
Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen | Thaiger Crime News

Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen

4 hours ago
Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex

4 hours ago
Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital

4 hours ago
Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes

4 hours ago
Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms

4 hours ago
Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations | Thaiger Crime News

Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations

4 hours ago
Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch

4 hours ago
Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife

4 hours ago
Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown

4 hours ago
Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields | Thaiger Crime News

Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields

5 hours ago
Teen girl admits to arranging classmates&#8217; prostitution for commission | Thaiger Crime News

Teen girl admits to arranging classmates’ prostitution for commission

5 hours ago
Pattaya car scam swindles Indian owner, vehicle vanishes | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya car scam swindles Indian owner, vehicle vanishes

5 hours ago
Shooting injures student in Trang romantic dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Shooting injures student in Trang romantic dispute

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
195 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x