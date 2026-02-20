CCTV trail helps police return luxury Cartier watch to Dutch tourist

Yan Nawa police in Bangkok returned a luxury Cartier wristwatch to a Dutch tourist yesterday, February 19, after he reported it missing following a visit to a massage shop in the Sathorn area.

Police said the case began after the Dutch national, Hakan Kasap, reported the loss to an inquiry officer at Yan Nawa Police Station on February 18.

In his statement, he said that at about 3.30pm on February 17, he visited a massage shop in the Sathorn area and placed his belongings on a table inside the massage room before using the service, including his Cartier wristwatch valued at about 350,000 baht.

He left the shop after the session, but at about 9.00am the next day, he checked his belongings and found the watch was missing.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage inside the shop and saw the complainant put his belongings, including the watch, back into his own bag, with no signs of anyone else taking it.

The investigation team then continued reviewing footage along the route Kasap travelled, extending to his accommodation at a luxury condominium. They later found the watch had been dropped inside the condominium premises.

Officers from Yan Nawa Police Station then recovered it and returned it to the owner. Thairath reported that Kasap thanked the officers and praised their work, adding that he appreciated the team for quickly tracking down and returning the property.

In a separate case, a restaurant in Phuket is searching for a group of foreigners after one of them allegedly stole a watch from the premises, with the owner posting brief details online alongside CCTV screenshots and a photo of the missing item.

The watch was described as a cherry-red Vivienne Westwood Time Machine model, and a Thai netizen commented that it typically sells for between 8,000 and 11,000 baht.