Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin27 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 21, 2025
126 1 minute read
Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Police today arrested an Australian couple for snatching the belongings of two foreign tourists in the Rawai area of Phuket on Wednesday, February 19.

The first victim filed a complaint at Chalong Police Station at around 9.30pm, today, February 21, stating that two thieves on a motorcycle snatched her bag while she was outside a convenience store on Soi Samakkhi 4. The bag contained her mobile phone, personal documents, and other valuables.

Advertisements

Another theft occurred an hour later. This victim reported that the mobile phone was stolen while walking outside a massage shop near Rawai Beach.

Following a review of CCTV footage, the thieves’ motorcycle was identified as a white and red Honda PCX with the registration plate 1กจ5510 Phuket. The vehicle belonged to a local rental shop, and records showed it was rented by a 25 year old Australian man named Sam.

Related Articles

Further investigation confirmed that the suspects were Sam and his girlfriend, 36 year old Susan. Today, officers raided their accommodation and arrested both suspects. The motorcycle and the clothes worn during the crimes were seized as evidence.

Australian nationals steal from foreigners in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

The two Australians were charged under Section 336 of the Criminal Law for stealing another person’s valuables by snatching.

The offence carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 100,000 baht. Their punishment may be increased as they used a motorcycle to facilitate the crime.

Advertisements
Australian couple theft Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Another theft committed by a foreigner was reported in Phuket at the beginning of February. In this case, a foreign man wearing a neon pink shirt was caught on CCTV stealing an iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB, worth nearly 60,000 baht, from a display case in front of a shop.

Two other foreigners were caught on a security camera stealing cannabis from a shop in the southern province of Krabi in January. One of them was seen discreetly placing products into his trouser pocket while store staff were distracted.

There have been no further developments in either case, and all of the foreign thieves remain at large.

Ausrtalian couple arrested for theft in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Latest Thailand News
Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027 Bangkok News

Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027

2 minutes ago
Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting Thailand News

Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting

8 minutes ago
New allowance system for seniors in the works Bangkok News

New allowance system for seniors in the works

15 minutes ago
Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists Phuket News

Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists

27 minutes ago
Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession Thailand News

Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

38 minutes ago
Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives Thailand News

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

53 minutes ago
Thai man shares ex-girlfriend&#8217;s explicit images online after car dispute Thailand News

Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute

1 hour ago
Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri Thailand News

Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video) Thailand News

Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video)

2 hours ago
Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video) Phuket News

Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video)

2 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider knifes security guard over order row Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider knifes security guard over order row

2 hours ago
Wheel of misfortune: Truck tyre crashes into repair shop, injures 2 Thailand News

Wheel of misfortune: Truck tyre crashes into repair shop, injures 2

2 hours ago
Thai woman fined for letting foreigner drive tuk tuk in Phuket Phuket News

Thai woman fined for letting foreigner drive tuk tuk in Phuket

2 hours ago
Caught in the act: Khon Kaen cops bust hotel prostitution racket Thailand News

Caught in the act: Khon Kaen cops bust hotel prostitution racket

3 hours ago
Drug suspect arrested in Rawai sea gypsy village in Phuket Phuket News

Drug suspect arrested in Rawai sea gypsy village in Phuket

3 hours ago
Foul play: Thai rubber plantation cockfight ruffled by police raid Thailand News

Foul play: Thai rubber plantation cockfight ruffled by police raid

3 hours ago
Thai woman missing in Oman after abuse by Bangladeshi boyfriend Thailand News

Thai woman missing in Oman after abuse by Bangladeshi boyfriend

3 hours ago
Little thieves in big trouble: Teenagers nabbed for stealing motorcycles Thailand News

Little thieves in big trouble: Teenagers nabbed for stealing motorcycles

3 hours ago
Firefighters battle wildfire at Laem Krathing, Phuket Phuket News

Firefighters battle wildfire at Laem Krathing, Phuket

4 hours ago
Peeping Tom busted: Ex-brother-in-law’s 3-year peep show horror Thailand News

Peeping Tom busted: Ex-brother-in-law’s 3-year peep show horror

4 hours ago
No dice: Thai casino entry plan unlikely to get Cabinet approval Thailand News

No dice: Thai casino entry plan unlikely to get Cabinet approval

5 hours ago
2 Indian men attacked in Pattaya for allegedly groping Thai women Pattaya News

2 Indian men attacked in Pattaya for allegedly groping Thai women

5 hours ago
Rice and fall: Thailand faces grain pains as India lifts export limits Business News

Rice and fall: Thailand faces grain pains as India lifts export limits

5 hours ago
Thailand considers stricter Internet rules on Thai-Myanmar border Thailand News

Thailand considers stricter Internet rules on Thai-Myanmar border

5 hours ago
Cheers: Thailand’s booze rules shake-up promises economic tonic Business News

Cheers: Thailand’s booze rules shake-up promises economic tonic

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin27 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 21, 2025
126 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

New allowance system for seniors in the works

New allowance system for seniors in the works

15 minutes ago
Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

38 minutes ago
Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

53 minutes ago
Thai man shares ex-girlfriend&#8217;s explicit images online after car dispute

Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute

1 hour ago