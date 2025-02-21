Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists

Police today arrested an Australian couple for snatching the belongings of two foreign tourists in the Rawai area of Phuket on Wednesday, February 19.

The first victim filed a complaint at Chalong Police Station at around 9.30pm, today, February 21, stating that two thieves on a motorcycle snatched her bag while she was outside a convenience store on Soi Samakkhi 4. The bag contained her mobile phone, personal documents, and other valuables.

Another theft occurred an hour later. This victim reported that the mobile phone was stolen while walking outside a massage shop near Rawai Beach.

Following a review of CCTV footage, the thieves’ motorcycle was identified as a white and red Honda PCX with the registration plate 1กจ5510 Phuket. The vehicle belonged to a local rental shop, and records showed it was rented by a 25 year old Australian man named Sam.

Further investigation confirmed that the suspects were Sam and his girlfriend, 36 year old Susan. Today, officers raided their accommodation and arrested both suspects. The motorcycle and the clothes worn during the crimes were seized as evidence.

The two Australians were charged under Section 336 of the Criminal Law for stealing another person’s valuables by snatching.

The offence carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 100,000 baht. Their punishment may be increased as they used a motorcycle to facilitate the crime.

Another theft committed by a foreigner was reported in Phuket at the beginning of February. In this case, a foreign man wearing a neon pink shirt was caught on CCTV stealing an iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB, worth nearly 60,000 baht, from a display case in front of a shop.

Two other foreigners were caught on a security camera stealing cannabis from a shop in the southern province of Krabi in January. One of them was seen discreetly placing products into his trouser pocket while store staff were distracted.

There have been no further developments in either case, and all of the foreign thieves remain at large.