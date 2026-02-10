Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium

February 10, 2026
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

An injured American man collapsed outside a condominium in Pattaya, prompting rescue workers to rush him to hospital. The man was reportedly heavily intoxicated and unable to explain how he sustained his injuries.

A security guard at a condominium in Soi Bongkot 8, located in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya, contacted rescuers from Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation after discovering the injured foreigner outside the building. The man was later identified as a 57 year old American national, Matthew Blain Plymale.

According to a report by Pattaya Update News, Plymale suffered a visible wound to his chin, and his body was covered in blood when rescuers arrived. He was reportedly in a state of heavy intoxication and could not provide any explanation regarding the cause of his injuries.

The condominium’s security guard told the media that he did not witness any physical altercation either inside the building or in the surrounding area. He believed that the American man was already injured elsewhere before arriving at the condominium.

Photo via The Pattaya News

The guard added that the man appeared panicked and behaved erratically, at one point attempting to approach or attack people nearby.

Concerned about safety, the guard began recording the man’s behaviour and contacted emergency services. Shortly before the rescue team arrived, the injured American reportedly collapsed outside the condominium.

Rescue workers later revealed that this was not their first encounter with Plymale that night. They had previously been called to assist him at another location about 500 metres away from the condominium.

During the earlier incident, the American man allegedly caused a disturbance, refused medical assistance, and filmed rescue workers while behaving aggressively. He eventually left the area before collapsing later at the condominium.

Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Because Plymale was heavily intoxicated and unable to undergo proper questioning, authorities could not immediately determine whether his injuries were self-inflicted, caused by an accident, or resulted from an assault. No witnesses to any fight or attack were identified so far.

The report did not specify which hospital Plymale was taken to or provide any update on his current medical condition.

In a similar incident reported in November last year, another American man was found injured on Bangla Road in Phuket after reportedly losing consciousness in the middle of the road following a fight with another foreigner, whose nationality was not confirmed.

Photo via The Pattaya News

Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium

