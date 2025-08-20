Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch

CCTV images spark debate as netizens demand clearer proof of theft

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
324 1 minute read
Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A restaurant in Phuket is searching for a group of foreigners after one of them allegedly stole a watch from the premises on Friday, August 16.

The restaurant owner shared brief details of the incident on the Phuket Times Facebook page yesterday, August 19, along with CCTV screenshots and a picture of the stolen watch. The owner stated…

“A foreign gang in Patong stole this watch from our restaurant. Someone left the bag containing the watch here, and one of these foreigners took it. Please spread a warning to the community.”

In the images, a group of five foreigners, four men and one woman, can be seen playing pool in the outdoor area of the restaurant. The bag containing the watch was reportedly left on the bar counter, where staff were working.

The stolen item was a red Vivienne Westwood Time Machine watch in a cherry-red colour. A Thai netizen commented that the watch typically sells for between 8,000 and 11,000 baht.

Watch stolen from Phuket restaurant
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The restaurant owner did not confirm this valuation, nor did they clarify whether the watch belonged to a customer or a member of staff. It was also not confirmed whether a police complaint had been filed.

Some netizens urged the restaurant to release CCTV footage or clearer images showing the moment the watch was taken, to verify the allegation. The restaurant has not yet responded to these requests.

Related Articles
Foreigner accused of stealing watch in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In a separate but similar incident, a Thai woman in the Thalang district of Phuket issued a warning to residents after a foreign man allegedly stole her mobile phone and attempted to take her car. She added that the same foreigner also tried to steal a motorbike from another Thai victim.

Police from Choeng Thale Police Station reportedly arrested the suspect and detained him, but no details regarding his punishment were released. The victim expressed concern that the man might be released without charge and could return to harm her or steal again.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets | Thaiger Aviation News

Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets

12 minutes ago
EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight | Thaiger Pattaya News

EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight

45 minutes ago
Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes

50 minutes ago
Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fau fined for unclear crab omelette pricing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fau fined for unclear crab omelette pricing

1 hour ago
Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump

1 hour ago
Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud

1 hour ago
Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge | Thaiger Business News

Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge

2 hours ago
Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in

3 hours ago
Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges

3 hours ago
Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge

3 hours ago
Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen | Thaiger Crime News

Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen

4 hours ago
Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex

4 hours ago
Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital

4 hours ago
Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes

4 hours ago
Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms

4 hours ago
Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations | Thaiger Crime News

Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations

4 hours ago
Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch

4 hours ago
Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife

4 hours ago
Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown

5 hours ago
Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields | Thaiger Crime News

Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields

5 hours ago
Teen girl admits to arranging classmates&#8217; prostitution for commission | Thaiger Crime News

Teen girl admits to arranging classmates’ prostitution for commission

5 hours ago
Pattaya car scam swindles Indian owner, vehicle vanishes | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya car scam swindles Indian owner, vehicle vanishes

5 hours ago
Shooting injures student in Trang romantic dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Shooting injures student in Trang romantic dispute

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
324 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x