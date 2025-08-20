Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch

A restaurant in Phuket is searching for a group of foreigners after one of them allegedly stole a watch from the premises on Friday, August 16.

The restaurant owner shared brief details of the incident on the Phuket Times Facebook page yesterday, August 19, along with CCTV screenshots and a picture of the stolen watch. The owner stated…

“A foreign gang in Patong stole this watch from our restaurant. Someone left the bag containing the watch here, and one of these foreigners took it. Please spread a warning to the community.”

In the images, a group of five foreigners, four men and one woman, can be seen playing pool in the outdoor area of the restaurant. The bag containing the watch was reportedly left on the bar counter, where staff were working.

The stolen item was a red Vivienne Westwood Time Machine watch in a cherry-red colour. A Thai netizen commented that the watch typically sells for between 8,000 and 11,000 baht.

The restaurant owner did not confirm this valuation, nor did they clarify whether the watch belonged to a customer or a member of staff. It was also not confirmed whether a police complaint had been filed.

Some netizens urged the restaurant to release CCTV footage or clearer images showing the moment the watch was taken, to verify the allegation. The restaurant has not yet responded to these requests.

In a separate but similar incident, a Thai woman in the Thalang district of Phuket issued a warning to residents after a foreign man allegedly stole her mobile phone and attempted to take her car. She added that the same foreigner also tried to steal a motorbike from another Thai victim.

Police from Choeng Thale Police Station reportedly arrested the suspect and detained him, but no details regarding his punishment were released. The victim expressed concern that the man might be released without charge and could return to harm her or steal again.