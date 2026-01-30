Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor

Police arrested a Dutch man at Phuket International Airport yesterday, January 29, after he and three friends assaulted a Thai street vendor during a parking dispute in Patong last week.

The owner of a beverage stall called Isaan Cafe, whose name was withheld, filed a complaint with Patong Police Station following the incident, which occurred at around 9.30pm on Saturday, January 25.

The vendor told police that he initially became involved in a heated argument with a group of four foreign men over a motorcycle parking issue before the dispute escalated into a physical assault.

According to the vendor, one of the foreigners was a customer at a shop located opposite his stall. Instead of parking his motorcycle in front of that shop, the man parked directly in front of the beverage stall, an area the vendor said was reserved for his own customers.

The Thai vendor explained that he asked the foreign motorcyclist to move the vehicle. However, the request reportedly led to an argument. After exchanging words for a short time, the foreign man rode away from the scene.

Around 10 minutes later, the same man returned with three companions. The group then attacked the vendor, causing him physical and emotional distress.

The victim added that similar incidents involving foreign motorists had happened multiple times in the past. He said he usually asked them politely to move their vehicles, but they often refused and responded angrily in their own languages.

Following the incident, the vendor urged police to track down the attackers and take legal action. The case drew public attention online, with Thai netizens pressuring authorities to act swiftly to protect the rights and dignity of locals.

Initial reports identified the suspects as French nationals. However, further police investigation revealed that one of the attackers was not French.

Police later tracked down one suspect at Phuket Airport as he was preparing to travel to Bangkok. The man was identified as Wesley, a Dutch national. He was arrested at the airport and taken to Patong Police Station for questioning and further legal proceedings.

Police charged the suspect under Section 295 of the Criminal Law, which covers physical assault causing mental or physical injury. The offence carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Police are continuing their investigation to locate and take action against the remaining suspects involved in the assault.