Signal interference disrupts remote-key motorcycles in Bangkok

A suspected signal interference issue has been reported in the Town in Town area of Bangkok, where locals say remote-key motorcycles have repeatedly failed to start.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has now issued a preliminary finding after inspecting the area.

The issue gained attention after TikTok user @iggunji posted a clip with the captioned headline stating that Town in Town, Wang Thonglang, is a blind spot for vehicles.

In the caption, the user said…

“At first, my younger brother and I thought the battery was dead, but after hearing many people say the same thing, it seemed that was not the case. And what would a woman do if she came alone at night?”

Yesterday, March 4, a reporter visited an area in Phlabphla Subdistrict, Wang Thonglang District, where a Yamaha NMAX rider stopped to collect food but was unable to restart the motorcycle.

Another rider approached and helped push the motorcycle about 100 metres away until it was able to start again.

A security guard said motorcycles frequently fail to start or stall in the area, with more than 10 cases a day. He said he first suspected battery problems, but later believed the issue was linked to signal systems in motorcycles using remote controls.

Residents told reporters that many affected motorcycles use remote key systems, especially Yamaha XMAX, NMAX and Grand Filano models, often ridden by delivery riders and customers.

The problem has reportedly continued for around three to four months since last year.

They added that motorcycles, which are not steering-locked, can usually be pushed 100 to 300 metres from the area and restarted. If the steering is locked, the motorcycle must be lifted instead, while some heavier bikes require a tow truck.

Khaosod reported that they also said some cars cannot be locked in the area, although they can still be driven normally.

According to The Standard, the NBTC inspected the area yesterday and gave a preliminary conclusion.

They said excessively strong signal emissions from a government agency’s electrical equipment were interfering with remote lock and start systems on motorcycles, possibly during the installation of additional equipment.

The initial workaround is reportedly to move the motorcycle outside the interference zone. If the steering is not locked, riders can push the motorcycle about 100 to 300 metres until the remote system works normally again. If the steering is locked, it must be lifted the same distance.