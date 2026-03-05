94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 5, 2026, 11:45 AM
356 2 minutes read
94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

Police arrested 94 Vietnamese nationals during a raid on an office in a luxury condominium in Rama 9, Bangkok, yesterday, March 4, after suspicions that the site may have been linked to a call centre scam network.

Officers from Makkasan Police Station, Immigration Police and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau searched the office, located on the first floor of the condominium in Huai Khwang district.

Police said the operation followed complaints about a large number of Vietnamese nationals working at the site, which raised suspicions of a possible call centre scam network.

Officers had previously conducted surveillance at the site and found that all personnel working inside the office were foreign nationals. The office reportedly had a tightly locked door and was guarded at all times.

94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network
Photo via Matichon

During the search, police found 94 Vietnamese workers, including 69 men and 25 women. Officers also seized 68 computers and laptops. Some active devices were reportedly showing Vietnamese online gambling webpages during the raid.

Matichon reported that these include online casino games and football betting pages, with transactions shown in Vietnamese dong.

94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network
Photo via Matichon

Officers initially assessed that the network may have been operating from Thailand while targeting Vietnamese customers, with large sums of money circulating through the sites.

Related Articles

Police also seized nearly 500 mobile phones from the office, with no details provided on how they were being used at the time of the raid.

The arrested Vietnamese nationals told police through an interpreter that they had been invited to work in customer service roles, and that they had entered Thailand on tourist visas with six other Vietnamese friends.

They claimed they did not know the work involved an online gambling website and said they only learned this after arriving in Thailand.

They also alleged that they were forced to work and were made to stay at a house in the Ratchada area.

94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network
Photo via บิ๊กเกรียน

Police initially filed charges related to criminal association (อั้งยี่ ซ่องโจร) and offences connected to the illegal operation of an online gambling website. The case remained under investigation as officers examined the seized devices and statements from those arrested.

Elsewhere, an alleged call centre scam gang posed as a mobile network representative in an attempt to deceive a senior police officer. Police later traced the call to a condominium in Nonthaburi province, where officers found equipment potentially linked to illegal activity.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute

8 minutes ago
Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat

27 minutes ago
Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend

1 hour ago
94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network | Thaiger Thailand News

94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network

3 hours ago
Ayutthaya police criticised for allegedly mistaking stroke symptoms for intoxication | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya police criticised for allegedly mistaking stroke symptoms for intoxication

3 hours ago
Naked transgender women chase Indian tourist on Pattaya beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Naked transgender women chase Indian tourist on Pattaya beach

4 hours ago
Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine | Thaiger Road deaths

Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine

4 hours ago
Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures

4 hours ago
Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall

5 hours ago
Phuket van driver arrested after running over victim and fleeing | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver arrested after running over victim and fleeing

5 hours ago
Russian man detained after jump attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian man detained after jump attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

5 hours ago
Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang

21 hours ago
Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver

21 hours ago
Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying

21 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys

22 hours ago
Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread | Thaiger Economy News

Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread

22 hours ago
Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others

23 hours ago
Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose

23 hours ago
Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection

1 day ago
Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft

1 day ago
The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market | Thaiger Property

The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market

1 day ago
Suspect says he stole British woman&#8217;s bag to support two wives | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect says he stole British woman’s bag to support two wives

1 day ago
Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects

1 day ago
Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences

1 day ago
Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 5, 2026, 11:45 AM
356 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.