Looking for the Best Film School in Thailand? Bangkok University launches new international filmmaking programme

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: February 20, 2026, 11:20 AM
55 1 minute read
Looking for the Best Film School in Thailand? Bangkok University launches new international filmmaking programme | Thaiger

Bangkok University is promoting its Film, Series, and Global Content Production and Business programme as a practical route for aspiring filmmakers as Thailand’s film and streaming industries expand. The programme is positioned as an industry-aligned option designed to reflect contemporary production realities and the demands of the global content market.

The programme is structured around an integrated production workflow rather than teaching filmmaking as separate modules. Students progress through research and script development, studio production, editing, colour grading, sound design, digital mastering and final screening, with each stage embedded into the curriculum.

Looking for the Best Film School in Thailand? Bangkok University launches new international filmmaking programme | News by Thaiger

Training takes place in full-scale acoustic studios intended for controlled sound and advanced lighting setups. Post-production facilities include 4K editing stations, professional colour grading systems using DaVinci Resolve, and dedicated audio post-production spaces for sound editing, mixing, Foley and mastering.

Student projects can be completed in a Digital Mastering Room capable of producing Digital Cinema Packages (DCP), before being screened in a Dolby Digital 7.1 theatre environment. The programme describes this infrastructure as a way to give students production and post-production experience under conditions that mirror industry workflows.

Looking for the Best Film School in Thailand? Bangkok University launches new international filmmaking programme | News by Thaiger

Alongside technical training, the curriculum also covers the business side of film and series creation. Students study how content operates within the wider entertainment ecosystem, including production management, content development processes, and how projects move from creative concept to market positioning.

Related Articles

The Bangkok University film programme also includes access to visual effects workstations and research resources to support both conceptual development and technical execution. By combining storytelling, advanced production practice, post-production skills and content business knowledge, Bangkok University says the programme is designed to align with evolving industry needs and support entry into Thailand’s growing creative economy.

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
CCTV trail helps police return luxury Cartier watch to Dutch tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

CCTV trail helps police return luxury Cartier watch to Dutch tourist

31 seconds ago
Phuket airport bus denies forcing Thai students off for foreigners | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport bus denies forcing Thai students off for foreigners

10 minutes ago
Rodtang files defamation complaint at CIB over alleged online abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Rodtang files defamation complaint at CIB over alleged online abuse

40 minutes ago
Bangkok gold shop robbery suspect arrested after 3-week manhunt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gold shop robbery suspect arrested after 3-week manhunt

57 minutes ago
Five children removed from Cha-am forest shelter in welfare check | Thaiger Thailand News

Five children removed from Cha-am forest shelter in welfare check

1 hour ago
Injured Siberian Husky in Songkhla succumbs to injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Injured Siberian Husky in Songkhla succumbs to injuries

2 hours ago
Arriving in Thailand with too much cash? Here&#8217;s what to do | Thaiger Travel Guides

Arriving in Thailand with too much cash? Here’s what to do

2 hours ago
“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview | Thaiger Thailand News

“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview

18 hours ago
Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges

18 hours ago
Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China

18 hours ago
Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash

19 hours ago
Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request | Thaiger Thailand News

Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request

19 hours ago
DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities

20 hours ago
Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri

20 hours ago
Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao

21 hours ago
Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital

21 hours ago
Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student | Thaiger Thailand News

Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student

22 hours ago
Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner

22 hours ago
Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown

24 hours ago
2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

1 day ago
Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt

1 day ago
Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in

1 day ago
Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

1 day ago
Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road

1 day ago
EducationInternational EducationPress RoomSponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: February 20, 2026, 11:20 AM
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.