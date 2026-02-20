Looking for the Best Film School in Thailand? Bangkok University launches new international filmmaking programme

Bangkok University is promoting its Film, Series, and Global Content Production and Business programme as a practical route for aspiring filmmakers as Thailand’s film and streaming industries expand. The programme is positioned as an industry-aligned option designed to reflect contemporary production realities and the demands of the global content market.

The programme is structured around an integrated production workflow rather than teaching filmmaking as separate modules. Students progress through research and script development, studio production, editing, colour grading, sound design, digital mastering and final screening, with each stage embedded into the curriculum.

Training takes place in full-scale acoustic studios intended for controlled sound and advanced lighting setups. Post-production facilities include 4K editing stations, professional colour grading systems using DaVinci Resolve, and dedicated audio post-production spaces for sound editing, mixing, Foley and mastering.

Student projects can be completed in a Digital Mastering Room capable of producing Digital Cinema Packages (DCP), before being screened in a Dolby Digital 7.1 theatre environment. The programme describes this infrastructure as a way to give students production and post-production experience under conditions that mirror industry workflows.

Alongside technical training, the curriculum also covers the business side of film and series creation. Students study how content operates within the wider entertainment ecosystem, including production management, content development processes, and how projects move from creative concept to market positioning.

The Bangkok University film programme also includes access to visual effects workstations and research resources to support both conceptual development and technical execution. By combining storytelling, advanced production practice, post-production skills and content business knowledge, Bangkok University says the programme is designed to align with evolving industry needs and support entry into Thailand’s growing creative economy.

