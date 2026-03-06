Bangkok woman’s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run

An online dating app meetup in Bangkok took an unexpected turn after a woman said the man she arranged to see turned up in a delivery uniform and insisted she go along with him while he worked.

According to a post shared by Facebook page อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว :อีซ้อ yesterday, March 5, the woman met the man on a Facebook dating app and chatted with him for a while.

He told her from the start he was not looking for a girlfriend and she felt the same, so they kept things casual. After a quiet period, she asked if she could see him after work one night as she was off the next day, and he agreed to pick her up.

When he arrived, he was dressed head to toe in a Line Man delivery uniform.

She asked if he had been working, and he said yes, adding that she could join him for deliveries. She refused and said it felt unsafe, but made clear she was not looking down on his job.

Despite her refusal, he pulled over and told her to carry the delivery bag. She said no again, but he insisted it would only take a moment, and she ended up carrying it.

The woman said she had never done anything like that before. She described herself as not wealthy, but said she was raised with support from her guardians and has steady work.

The experience left her questioning why a man she barely knew had put her in a situation that undermined her self-worth.

Later, he accepted a delivery order and made pickups in Siam and Yaowarat before heading to Prachachuen for the drop-off. He reportedly drove very fast, and her leg caught in the motorbike at one point.

She was wearing a mask during the ride, but the toxic dust was so heavy that she still could not stop coughing. What troubled her most was that he did not ask once if she was alright. He allegedly called her “weak” and accused her of acting like a “rich girl”, comments she found hurtful.

By about 8.30pm, she felt she could not carry on and asked what time he planned to stop working. He told her he would finish at 11pm. She then asked to go back and offered him 1,000 baht to stop accepting deliveries.

He eventually ended the shift and took her home, where she transferred 800 baht to him.

She stressed that she was not looking down on his occupation, but felt it was better to learn early that she should not be in a relationship with someone who treated her that way. She also acknowledged that she struggles to refuse others, and accepted that this may have contributed in enabling what happened.

Elsewhere, a Thai woman in Loei province reportedly lost two cars and a motorcycle worth more than 1.2 million baht to a man she met on an online dating group, after letting him move in following just one day of chatting.