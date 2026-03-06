Bangkok woman’s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 6, 2026, 10:00 AM
198 2 minutes read
Bangkok woman’s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว :อีซ้อ

An online dating app meetup in Bangkok took an unexpected turn after a woman said the man she arranged to see turned up in a delivery uniform and insisted she go along with him while he worked.

According to a post shared by Facebook page อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว :อีซ้อ yesterday, March 5, the woman met the man on a Facebook dating app and chatted with him for a while.

He told her from the start he was not looking for a girlfriend and she felt the same, so they kept things casual. After a quiet period, she asked if she could see him after work one night as she was off the next day, and he agreed to pick her up.

When he arrived, he was dressed head to toe in a Line Man delivery uniform.

Bangkok woman's dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run
Line Man uniform | Photo via LINE MAN

She asked if he had been working, and he said yes, adding that she could join him for deliveries. She refused and said it felt unsafe, but made clear she was not looking down on his job.

Despite her refusal, he pulled over and told her to carry the delivery bag. She said no again, but he insisted it would only take a moment, and she ended up carrying it.

The woman said she had never done anything like that before. She described herself as not wealthy, but said she was raised with support from her guardians and has steady work.

Related Articles

The experience left her questioning why a man she barely knew had put her in a situation that undermined her self-worth.

Later, he accepted a delivery order and made pickups in Siam and Yaowarat before heading to Prachachuen for the drop-off. He reportedly drove very fast, and her leg caught in the motorbike at one point.

Bangkok woman's dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run | News by Thaiger
PHOTO: Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand by Geoff Greenwood via Unsplash

She was wearing a mask during the ride, but the toxic dust was so heavy that she still could not stop coughing. What troubled her most was that he did not ask once if she was alright. He allegedly called her “weak” and accused her of acting like a “rich girl”, comments she found hurtful.

By about 8.30pm, she felt she could not carry on and asked what time he planned to stop working. He told her he would finish at 11pm. She then asked to go back and offered him 1,000 baht to stop accepting deliveries.

He eventually ended the shift and took her home, where she transferred 800 baht to him.

She stressed that she was not looking down on his occupation, but felt it was better to learn early that she should not be in a relationship with someone who treated her that way. She also acknowledged that she struggles to refuse others, and accepted that this may have contributed in enabling what happened.

Elsewhere, a Thai woman in Loei province reportedly lost two cars and a motorcycle worth more than 1.2 million baht to a man she met on an online dating group, after letting him move in following just one day of chatting.

Latest Thailand News
Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery | Thaiger Thailand News

Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery

52 seconds ago
3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street

1 minute ago
2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man

47 minutes ago
Bangkok woman&#8217;s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok woman’s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run

50 minutes ago
Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room

17 hours ago
Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten | Thaiger Thailand News

Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten

17 hours ago
Thai dancer and girlfriend arrested at Cambodia border checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend arrested at Cambodia border checkpoint

18 hours ago
Chinese man found hanging in Chon Buri with wounds and stun gun marks | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man found hanging in Chon Buri with wounds and stun gun marks

18 hours ago
Signal interference disrupts remote-key motorcycles in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Signal interference disrupts remote-key motorcycles in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Thai man accused of killing girlfriend, presents her death as suicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man accused of killing girlfriend, presents her death as suicide

19 hours ago
Man arrested over public masturbation near Udon Thani museum | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested over public masturbation near Udon Thani museum

20 hours ago
Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute

21 hours ago
Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat

21 hours ago
Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend

21 hours ago
94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network | Thaiger Thailand News

94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network

23 hours ago
Ayutthaya police criticised for allegedly mistaking stroke symptoms for intoxication | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya police criticised for allegedly mistaking stroke symptoms for intoxication

23 hours ago
Naked transgender women chase Indian tourist on Pattaya beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Naked transgender women chase Indian tourist on Pattaya beach

1 day ago
Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine | Thaiger Road deaths

Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine

1 day ago
Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures

1 day ago
Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall

1 day ago
Phuket van driver arrested after running over victim and fleeing | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver arrested after running over victim and fleeing

1 day ago
Russian man detained after jump attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian man detained after jump attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

1 day ago
Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang

2 days ago
Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver

2 days ago
Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 6, 2026, 10:00 AM
198 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.