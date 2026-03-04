Suspect says he stole British woman’s bag to support two wives

Bang Rak police yesterday, March 3, arrested a suspect in Bangkok in connection with the snatching of a British woman’s bag on Surawong Road late last year. The man later claimed he needed money to support two wives.

The case relates to an incident at about 0.50am on December 13, 2025, when a 21 year old British woman was walking on the pavement on Surawong Road, on the side opposite the Grand Centre Point Hotel.

According to police, the victim was walking along the pavement when a man walked past her. Moments later, the same man returned with an accomplice on a motorcycle, approached her from behind and snatched her bag before riding away.

The stolen property reportedly included a Jim Thompson handbag, a silver iPhone 17 Pro Max, two Pandora bracelets, and about 3,000 baht in cash.

Investigators at Bang Rak Police Station said they gathered evidence and identified the suspect as 33 year old Thanit.

Police obtained a court warrant before tracing and arresting him outside a convenience store in the Ratchadaphisek area of Din Daeng, Bangkok. The motorcycle used in the offence was also seized as evidence.

During questioning, Thanit told investigators that his earnings as an app-based motorcycle taxi rider were not enough, claiming he needed extra money to support two wives.

Police handed Thanit over to investigators at Bang Rak Police Station for further legal action, and legal proceedings are underway, reported Khaosod.

