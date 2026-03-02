Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 2, 2026, 5:46 PM
176 2 minutes read
Mongkolkit Suksintharanont, a former New Alternative Party member, said today, March 2, that his team is gearing up for the Bangkok governor election, with applications already coming in from Bangkok councillor candidates.

Mongkolkit said that preparations for the “Krungthep Bin Dai” team, meaning “Bangkok Can Fly”, are underway and that applications have begun coming in from prospective Bangkok councillor candidates.

Its first meeting is set for tomorrow, March 3, and anyone interested in joining the team can reportedly apply.

Mongkolkit said he has approached two or three potential candidates to run for Bangkok governor under the team’s banner, adding that talks are ongoing and a decision is expected soon.

Mongkolkit also outlined a series of policies he said the team would pursue. One proposal involves flying cars, with the team planning a study trip to China as part of that policy.

Another proposal is the drinkable Khlong Saen Saep (Saen Saep canal) policy, aimed at making water in Bangkok drinkable, which he expressed confidence could be achieved within the first year in office.

He also set out proposals relating to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration civil servants if the team were to take office, including a policy requiring exercise such as push-ups for all staff.

He further proposed making civil servants’ skin whiter through injections described as “White Aura”, and said the team would aim to improve their appearance, citing procedures such as facelifts.

He also mentioned a proposal to increase penis length for male civil servants described as having short penises.

Additional policies included the “Gulf of Thailand pearl necklace” plan, which he said would link with the government’s proposal to build nine artificial islands to form a flood barrier protecting Bangkok.

He also referred to an entertainment complex policy, under which Bangkok residents would be able to play poker, and said the team’s space policy remains unchanged, with an ambition to send Thai people into space.

Mongkolkit insisted that all of the proposed policies are achievable, reported CH7 News.

In a separate development, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has used a childhood photo with his twin brother to promote a new health campaign targeting child obesity in the capital.

The programme aims to improve long-term urban health by encouraging healthier environments, lifestyles and public policy for all ages.

