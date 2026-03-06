5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 7 to 8)
Bangkok has plenty happening this weekend, from drinks and travel deals to rare plants, live fights, and social events
As always, Bangkok gives you plenty of ways to fill your weekend, whether you want to browse, socialise, plan a trip, or catch something more lively. From festivals and fairs to Muay Thai and a playful singles night, here are five things to do in Bangkok this weekend.
|Beer People Festival 2026 at ChangChui Creative Park
|March 6 to 8
|ChangChui Creative Park
|A bigger version of the former beer festival with over 400 brands, more than 1,000 drink flavours, live music, talks, and public voting.
|Bangkok International Exotic Plants Show & Sale 19 at Central Chaengwattana
|March 6 to 8
|Central Chaengwattana Hall, 5.5 Fl.
|A plant fair focused on rare plants, collectors, growers, and striking displays, making it a calm but engaging weekend browse.
|Thai Teaw Thai 77th at QSNCC
|March 5 to 8
|Exhibition Hall 5 to 7, Level LG, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre
|A useful travel fair with hotels, resorts, tours, airlines, cruises, spas, and other offers gathered in one place.
|Matsuri Flea Market x UNLEASH at MunMun Srinakarin
|March 6 to 8
|MunMun Srinakarin
|A weekend event blending Japanese street style, food, fashion, design, car culture, and workshops with a youthful atmosphere.
|SINGLES EVENT Pitch a Friend Edition at BarBlah
|March 7
|BarBlah, 5th Floor, Bangkok
|A playful singles night where friends do the introductions, with structured games and mingling to keep the mood light.
|Muay Thai Soft Power Championship Day Time Event at Rajadamnern Stadium
|March 7
|Rajadamnern Stadium
|A daytime Muay Thai final featuring regional champions, a prize pool of more than 2 million baht, and limited VIP lounge seating.
Beer People Festival 2026 at ChangChui Creative Park
Date & Time: Friday to Sunday, March 6 to 8, 11am to 11pm
Location: ChangChui Creative Park – Google Maps
Price: Free entry
Bangkok International Exotic Plants Show & Sale 19 at Central Chaengwattana
Date & Time: Friday to Sunday, March 6 to 8, 2026
Location: Central Chaengwattana Hall, 5.5 Fl. – Google Maps
Price: Free entry
This plant fair is a good pick for anyone who enjoys browsing unusual finds and slower-paced weekend outings. The Bangkok International Exotic Plants Show & Sale brings together collectors, growers, sellers, and curious shoppers, with a focus on rare plants and statement foliage.
Even if you are not deep into the hobby, it is still an easy event to enjoy thanks to the mix of displays, shopping, and the enthusiasm of the crowd.
Thai Teaw Thai 77th at QSNCC
Date & Time: Thursday to Sunday, March 5 to 8, 10am to 9pm
Location: Exhibition Hall 5 to 7, Level LG, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre – Google Maps
Price: Free entry
Thai Teaw Thai is one of Bangkok’s most useful weekend fairs if you have travel on your mind. The event brings together hotels, resorts, tours, airlines, cruises, spas, car rentals, and more in one place, making it easy to compare deals and gather ideas for future trips.
You do not need a fixed plan before going. It works just as well for people who want to browse and see what kind of holiday offers stand out.
Matsuri Flea Market x UNLEASH at MunMun Srinakarin
Date & Time: Friday to Sunday, March 6 to 8, from 10.30am to 9pm
Location: MunMun Srinakarin – Google Maps
Price: Free entry
Matsuri Flea Market x UNLEASH mixes Japanese street style, food, fashion, design, and car culture into one weekend event. It has more personality than a standard market and feels especially good for people who enjoy visual, youth-driven events with a bit of edge.
Even if you are not into cars, there is enough here to make it worth a visit, from the styling and stalls to the overall atmosphere. Notable events include the matcha workshop, Omen mask painting, and Wagasa workshop.
SINGLES EVENT Pitch a Friend Edition at BarBlah
Date & Time: Saturday, March 7, 6pm to 9pm
Location: BarBlah, 5th Floor, Bangkok – Google Maps
Price: From 1,199 baht (Tickets available via Eventpop)
Muay Thai Soft Power Championship Day Time Event at Rajadamnern Stadium
Date & Time: Saturday, March 7, doors open 8am, fights from 9am to 2pm
Location: Rajadamnern Stadium – Google Maps
Price: From 1,199 baht (Tickets available via Ticketmelon)
