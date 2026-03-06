5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 7 to 8)

As always, Bangkok gives you plenty of ways to fill your weekend, whether you want to browse, socialise, plan a trip, or catch something more lively. From festivals and fairs to Muay Thai and a playful singles night, here are five things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

Beer People Festival 2026 at ChangChui Creative Park

Date & Time: Friday to Sunday, March 6 to 8, 11am to 11pm

Location: ChangChui Creative Park – Google Maps

Price: Free entry

Beer People Festival has now expanded into People Festival 2026, growing from a beer-focused event into a bigger festival built around small producers, community, and shared economic space. After drawing nearly 40,000 people in 2025, this year's edition returns with more than 400 brands, over 1,000 drink flavours, live music, talks, and a public vote for favourite beer and liquor picks.

It should be a lively weekend option for anyone who wants good energy, plenty to try, and something a little different from the usual Bangkok night out.

Bangkok International Exotic Plants Show & Sale 19 at Central Chaengwattana

Date & Time: Friday to Sunday, March 6 to 8, 2026

Location: Central Chaengwattana Hall, 5.5 Fl. – Google Maps

Price: Free entry

This plant fair is a good pick for anyone who enjoys browsing unusual finds and slower-paced weekend outings. The Bangkok International Exotic Plants Show & Sale brings together collectors, growers, sellers, and curious shoppers, with a focus on rare plants and statement foliage.

Even if you are not deep into the hobby, it is still an easy event to enjoy thanks to the mix of displays, shopping, and the enthusiasm of the crowd.

Thai Teaw Thai 77th at QSNCC

Date & Time: Thursday to Sunday, March 5 to 8, 10am to 9pm

Location: Exhibition Hall 5 to 7, Level LG, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre – Google Maps

Price: Free entry

Thai Teaw Thai is one of Bangkok’s most useful weekend fairs if you have travel on your mind. The event brings together hotels, resorts, tours, airlines, cruises, spas, car rentals, and more in one place, making it easy to compare deals and gather ideas for future trips.

You do not need a fixed plan before going. It works just as well for people who want to browse and see what kind of holiday offers stand out.

Matsuri Flea Market x UNLEASH at MunMun Srinakarin

Date & Time: Friday to Sunday, March 6 to 8, from 10.30am to 9pm

Location: MunMun Srinakarin – Google Maps

Price: Free entry

Matsuri Flea Market x UNLEASH mixes Japanese street style, food, fashion, design, and car culture into one weekend event. It has more personality than a standard market and feels especially good for people who enjoy visual, youth-driven events with a bit of edge.

Even if you are not into cars, there is enough here to make it worth a visit, from the styling and stalls to the overall atmosphere. Notable events include the matcha workshop, Omen mask painting, and Wagasa workshop.

SINGLES EVENT Pitch a Friend Edition at BarBlah

Date & Time: Saturday, March 7, 6pm to 9pm

Location: BarBlah, 5th Floor, Bangkok – Google Maps

Price: From 1,199 baht (Tickets available via Eventpop)

Pitch a Friend Edition is not your usual singles event. Instead of introducing yourself, your friend does the talking, giving the night a more playful and less awkward feel from the start. Along with the live pitch sessions, the event also includes structured games and mingling designed to help conversations flow more naturally. With limited spots, a cosy crowd, and a mix of Thais and expats mostly in the 25 to 40 age range, it looks like a fun choice for anyone open to meeting new people in a more light-hearted setting.

Muay Thai Soft Power Championship Day Time Event at Rajadamnern Stadium

Date & Time: Saturday, March 7, doors open 8am, fights from 9am to 2pm

Location: Rajadamnern Stadium – Google Maps

Price: From 1,199 baht (Tickets available via Ticketmelon)

The Muay Thai Soft Power Championship final brings the sport onto an even bigger stage, with regional champions from across Thailand competing at Rajadamnern Stadium for a prize pool of more than 2 million baht. It gives the event a real sense of occasion, especially for anyone who wants to see Muay Thai in one of the country’s most iconic venues. For those after a more premium experience, the stadium is also offering a very limited number of panoramic balcony seats with access to the Rajadamnern VIP Lounge, complete with stadium views, soft drinks, snacks, and a more exclusive setting. So, where are you headed? So, which event takes the cake for you? Bangkok does weekends well, and this one offers a nice mix of moods. You can keep things casual with a festival or flea market, do something practical at a travel fair, browse rare plants, try a social event with a twist, or start your Saturday with live Muay Thai. Whatever kind of weekend you are after, there is something here that should fit nicely.