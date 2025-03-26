Supalai Icon Sathorn is the new address in Bangkok everyone’s talking about

Supalai Icon Sathorn

Bangkok’s skyline never stands still, with developers competing to build taller, sleeker, and more luxurious towers than ever before. And every now and then, a development comes along that actually delivers. Among them is Supalai Icon Sathorn by Supalai Corporation Limited.

Sitting pretty in Sathorn South, this mixed-use 56-story building combines office, residence, and retail space in one prime location.

The best of Bangkok at your feet

If you know Bangkok, you know Sathorn. By day, it’s all sharp suits and high-stakes meetings. By night, it’s rooftop bars, Michelin-starred dinners, and cocktail dens so exclusive you will need to know someone who knows someone. Therefore, living at Supalai Icon Sathorn means being at the centre of it all.

Considered the ‘real CBD,’ you’ll be surrounded by embassies, international schools, world-class hospitals like BNH Hospital, five-star hotels, bars, and some of the best restaurants in Bangkok.

Accessibility is a luxury in itself. The development offers easy access to public transport, including BTS Chong Nonsi and MRT Lumpini Stations. And if you drive? No circling the block looking for a spot. Supalai Icon Sathorn offers one hundred per cent parking availability. This is something that even the most exclusive residences cannot always guarantee.

Smart, spacious, and sharply designed

As soon as you walk inside Supalai Icon Sathorn, the sense of space will immediately strike you. Natural light floods in through floor-to-ceiling windows, which frame the beautiful Bangkok skyline that glitters by night and stretches endlessly into the horizon by day.

The one- to three-bedroom units are designed for modern living, with 2.85-metre ceilings that add to the airy feel and high-end finishes that bring a luxurious feel. Plus, the layout is generous, the design clean and elegant, and the little details, like smart home features that let you control lighting, security, and temperature, make daily life effortlessly comfortable. Bathrooms are just as well thought out, with separate wet and dry zones and smart toilets because, really, who ever complained about too much comfort?

If you like your living spaces supersized, you can opt for the 3 to 4 bedroom duplex units. Stretching across 124.5 to 350 square metres and boasting 6.2-metre ceilings across two floors, these residences feel more like a house in the sky. And with each floor having its own title deed, you can enjoy an extra layer of security and flexibility.

Resort living, everyday

The amenities list at Supalai Icon Sathorn reads less like a condo spec sheet and more like the itinerary of an upscale retreat. There is a Maldives-inspired swimming pool and jacuzzi for when you need to unwind and an Aqua Hydrotherapy zone that brings the spa to your doorstep.

They don’t forget about fitness junkies, too. The Double Space-Fine Fitness Centre splits into two: yoga and Pilates on one side and weight training and cardio on the other. There is also a sauna for the post-workout reset.

For a bit of fun, there is a table tennis room, a kids’ club with a mini climbing simulator, and a modern entertainment zone with the Milky Way Theatre and karaoke rooms. And for those who prefer a good book over a good workout, the Wisdom Library provides the perfect retreat.

Bangkok looks best from above, and at Supalai Icon Sathorn, the view is all yours. Head up to the 53rd and 54th floors, and you’ll find the Opal Sky Lounge, where you can host a private event or simply enjoy a moment of solitude while admiring the view.

Living in a high-rise building in the middle of Bangkok doesn’t mean you have to feel disconnected from nature. At ground level, the Forest Garden is a lush, green escape tucked within Supalai Icon Sathorn.

Featuring a creek and a birdcage-inspired summer house, it’s a little slice of calm in the middle of the city, which is a nod to the site’s history as the former home of the Australian Embassy.

Freehold ownership, no strings attached

If you are a foreign investor in Bangkok, you know how leasehold contracts can make even the best investments feel temporary. Supalai Icon Sathorn offers something rare: freehold ownership. That means long-term security and investment value in one of the city’s most sought-after locations.

For those who demand more from city life, Supalai Icon Sathorn is a home that meets every expectation.

Visit the Supalai Icon Sathorn website or call 1720 for more information and to register for a special offer.

